Monday, August 3 Evening Forecast

We’re currently enjoying a fall preview. Temperatures are mild and humidity levels are low. We’ll hold onto the mild spell for a few days before summer returns.

For tonight, we’ll find a few clouds and pleasantly cool overnight temperatures. Readings will settle into the mid to upper 50s in most spots by morning with the coolest readings west of Hwy. 65 where skies will be clearest.

A pleasantly cool morning will give way to a pleasantly warm afternoon. Humidity levels will stay low with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Another pleasantly cool night will follow with temperatures Wednesday edging higher. Skies will be partly sunny with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Humidity levels will remain low.

Rain chances will creep back into the pattern Thursday or Friday as warmer and more humid air spreads back to the northeast. Passing upper-level storms will trigger a chance for showers and storms by Friday as the atmosphere moistens back up. Afternoon highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s with lows heading higher too.

Summer will take over the reins this weekend with hot and humid weather blanketing the area. There will still be a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Sunday looks mostly sunny and mostly dry.

A front may edge south into Northern Missouri by Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be hot locally with highs in the low to mid 90s. A few isolated storms may be possibly, mainly closer to the front in Central Missouri.

Clear

Springfield

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Few Clouds

Branson

77°F Few Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
16 mph NNW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F Mainly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Harrison

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Scattered Clouds

Rolla

73°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Some clouds. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

West Plains

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

78° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 78° 57°

Tuesday

78° / 57°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 78° 57°

Wednesday

81° / 62°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 81° 62°

Thursday

87° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 87° 67°

Friday

88° / 71°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 88° 71°

Saturday

91° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 91° 72°

Sunday

92° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 92° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

68°

9 PM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

10 PM
Clear
0%
66°

63°

11 PM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

12 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

1 AM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

2 AM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

3 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

4 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
57°

57°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
57°

57°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

60°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

64°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

67°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

70°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

72°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

72°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

75°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

