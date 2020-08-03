Monday, August 3 Evening Forecast

We’re currently enjoying a fall preview. Temperatures are mild and humidity levels are low. We’ll hold onto the mild spell for a few days before summer returns.

For tonight, we’ll find a few clouds and pleasantly cool overnight temperatures. Readings will settle into the mid to upper 50s in most spots by morning with the coolest readings west of Hwy. 65 where skies will be clearest.

A pleasantly cool morning will give way to a pleasantly warm afternoon. Humidity levels will stay low with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Another pleasantly cool night will follow with temperatures Wednesday edging higher. Skies will be partly sunny with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Humidity levels will remain low.

Rain chances will creep back into the pattern Thursday or Friday as warmer and more humid air spreads back to the northeast. Passing upper-level storms will trigger a chance for showers and storms by Friday as the atmosphere moistens back up. Afternoon highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s with lows heading higher too.

Summer will take over the reins this weekend with hot and humid weather blanketing the area. There will still be a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Sunday looks mostly sunny and mostly dry.

A front may edge south into Northern Missouri by Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be hot locally with highs in the low to mid 90s. A few isolated storms may be possibly, mainly closer to the front in Central Missouri.