Happy Monday!



Grab an umbrella before heading out, Monday will bring a solid chance of rain and storms to the Ozarks. We are starting off the week with warm and muggy conditions. The set-up for today makes us primed for rain and storms moving into the area by Monday afternoon.

An approaching cold front from the northwest and ample moisture from the southwest will bring rain and storm chances to the area this afternoon. While we aren’t expecting a widespread, severe weather outbreak, I think the chance of a few stronger storms will be likely. Large hail, strong winds, and heavy rain will be possible with the storms. Monday evening will bring a break in the action before another disturbance will bring a chance of rain overnight into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon I would not be surprised to see a few showers pop up over our most southern counties.

Post cold front, we will see a break in the humidity. Tuesday and Wednesday will be seasonal and comfortable around the Ozarks. Temperatures will start to warm back to 90 by the end of the week. Just in time to celebrate the start of meteorological fall.