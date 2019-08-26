Monday, August 26 Evening Forecast

Severe weather into the overnight hours, sunny conditions by Tuesday —

Storms will start to fire to our north and west. This line will push south and east through the rest of the evening into the overnight hours. For the Springfield Metro, this line will arrive between 9 p.m. and midnight. The entire line will push out by morning, leaving behind a few clouds.

PRIMARY THREATS: Large hail up to the size of tennis balls, damaging winds up to 60 mph, an isolated tornado, and flash flooding are all a possibility. Stay weather aware and download the KOLR10 weather app to stay up to date with the latest information.

Tuesday, skies will clear out through the morning making for sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with overnight lows dropping into the lower 60’s, open-window weather!

Wednesday and Thursday will be gorgeous! Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 80’s with overnight lows in the lower 60’s.

Friday into the weekend begins to look unsettled with rain chances returning to the forecast.