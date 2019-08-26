Breaking News
Monday, August 26 Evening Forecast

Severe weather into the overnight hours, sunny conditions by Tuesday —

Storms will start to fire to our north and west. This line will push south and east through the rest of the evening into the overnight hours. For the Springfield Metro, this line will arrive between 9 p.m. and midnight. The entire line will push out by morning, leaving behind a few clouds.

PRIMARY THREATS: Large hail up to the size of tennis balls, damaging winds up to 60 mph, an isolated tornado, and flash flooding are all a possibility. Stay weather aware and download the KOLR10 weather app to stay up to date with the latest information.

Tuesday, skies will clear out through the morning making for sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with overnight lows dropping into the lower 60’s, open-window weather!

Wednesday and Thursday will be gorgeous! Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 80’s with overnight lows in the lower 60’s.

Friday into the weekend begins to look unsettled with rain chances returning to the forecast.

Fair

Springfield

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms
67°F Thunderstorms
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Heavy T-Storm

Branson

72°F Heavy T-Storm Feels like 72°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Heavy Thunderstorms
69°F Heavy Thunderstorms
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 96°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms
69°F Thunderstorms
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

° / 67°
% ° 67°

Tuesday

80° / 58°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 10% 80° 58°

Wednesday

82° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 82° 60°

Thursday

85° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 85° 65°

Friday

84° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 84° 64°

Saturday

80° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 80° 65°

Sunday

80° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 80° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

85°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
85°

81°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
81°

78°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
78°

73°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
73°

73°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
73°

73°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
73°

72°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
72°

71°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
71°

71°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
71°

70°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
70°

69°

6 AM
Cloudy
22%
69°

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
9%
68°

68°

8 AM
Cloudy
9%
68°

68°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
68°

70°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
70°

73°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
73°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
75°

76°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
76°

77°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
77°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
78°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
79°

