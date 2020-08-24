Monday, August 24 Morning Forecast

Sunny, hot stretch continues

Hot temperatures have joined the already dry pattern. The lack of rain in Springfield is becoming more noteworthy. We’re three weeks into the month and only 0.17″ of rain has fallen. To date, it’s the driest August on record. It doesn’t look like we’ll get out of the month with no more rain though with the pattern expected to turn wetter in the final days.

Back to school weather looks hot and quiet. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s by early afternoon with highs in the mid 90s. Humidity levels will again remain on the low side.

The pattern won’t offer up any change through Tuesday with another day of sunshine and highs in the mid 90s expected.

A pair of tropical systems impacting the Gulf states over the coming days will introduce some tropical moisture into the South. Some of this moisture will work in from the south Wednesday into Thursday. This will set the stage for increasing clouds from the south Wednesday afternoon with the possibility of a few showers to the south as well.

Cloud cover will be more widespread on Thursday. The remnants of “Laura”, a tropical system expected to hit near Louisiana Wednesday, will slide by to the southeast of the Ozarks Thursday into Friday. This should lead to better rain chances, especially to the southeast. Afternoon highs will be a little cooler too, but humidity levels will be up.

The slug of tropical moisture will shift off to the east Friday with drier and sunnier conditions spreading back in. This will lead to hotter temperatures too.

A cold front will edge south into the area Friday night into Saturday, stalling Saturday night before lifting back to the north Sunday. This will lead to more clouds and a chance for scattered shower and thunderstorm activity over the weekend. Afternoon highs should pull back into the 80s as a result.

The pattern should offer up some better rain chances into early September, followed by milder temperatures as cooler air settles back into the Eastern U.S.

Clear

Springfield

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Mainly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F A clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

94° / 67°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 94° 67°

Tuesday

96° / 68°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 96° 68°

Wednesday

93° / 71°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 0% 93° 71°

Thursday

90° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 20% 90° 69°

Friday

92° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 69°

Saturday

87° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 50% 87° 68°

Sunday

87° / 69°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 50% 87° 69°

