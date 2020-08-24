Monday, August 24 Morning Forecast

Hot temperatures have joined the already dry pattern. The lack of rain in Springfield is becoming more noteworthy. We’re three weeks into the month and only 0.17″ of rain has fallen. To date, it’s the driest August on record. It doesn’t look like we’ll get out of the month with no more rain though with the pattern expected to turn wetter in the final days.

Back to school weather looks hot and quiet. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s by early afternoon with highs in the mid 90s. Humidity levels will again remain on the low side.

The pattern won’t offer up any change through Tuesday with another day of sunshine and highs in the mid 90s expected.

A pair of tropical systems impacting the Gulf states over the coming days will introduce some tropical moisture into the South. Some of this moisture will work in from the south Wednesday into Thursday. This will set the stage for increasing clouds from the south Wednesday afternoon with the possibility of a few showers to the south as well.

Cloud cover will be more widespread on Thursday. The remnants of “Laura”, a tropical system expected to hit near Louisiana Wednesday, will slide by to the southeast of the Ozarks Thursday into Friday. This should lead to better rain chances, especially to the southeast. Afternoon highs will be a little cooler too, but humidity levels will be up.

The slug of tropical moisture will shift off to the east Friday with drier and sunnier conditions spreading back in. This will lead to hotter temperatures too.

A cold front will edge south into the area Friday night into Saturday, stalling Saturday night before lifting back to the north Sunday. This will lead to more clouds and a chance for scattered shower and thunderstorm activity over the weekend. Afternoon highs should pull back into the 80s as a result.

The pattern should offer up some better rain chances into early September, followed by milder temperatures as cooler air settles back into the Eastern U.S.