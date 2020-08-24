Monday, August 24 Evening Forecast

Rain finally returns to the forecast this week. We even had a few isolated showers fire up Monday afternoon.

The weather looks similar for Tuesday with sunny skies giving way to a few isolated afternoon downpours. Temperatures will be hot again with morning lows in the upper 60s giving way to afternoon highs in the mid 90s.

A pair of tropical systems will inject some moisture into the area Wednesday through Friday. This will lead to an increase in cloud cover and rain chances.

Wednesday will start mostly sunny, but clouds will be on the increase by afternoon as moisture from the leftovers of “Marco” moves north into the area. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon with the highest rain chances south of the interstate. Temperatures will be hottest to the north of the interstate where readings will warm into the low to mid 90s. Areas to the south will see highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The next tropical system to influence our weather will be Laura. The remnants of that storm will be moving north into Arkansas on Thursday. Locally, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with some spotty showers possible. Temperatures should be a little cooler across the area with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.

The remnants of Laura are expected to take a track across Northern Arkansas into Southeast Missouri into Friday. This will bring widespread rain to areas closer to the state line and south. Gusty winds will likely accompany the showers as the center of the storm moves through. There will be a sharp cut-off to rain chances northwest of the track with little or no rain expected north of the interstate.

By Friday afternoon the rain and cloud cover will be moving out of the area with hot and mostly dry weather.

Rain chances will perk back up over the weekend into early next week. A front will drop south into the area Friday night into Saturday, stalling over Northern Arkansas. There could be some spotty shower activity on Saturday, mainly closer to the front.

The stalled front will try to lift back to the north Sunday and Monday providing a focus for scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. The increased cloud cover and rain chances will help keep afternoon highs in the 80s.

