Monday, August 23 Morning Forecast

High pressure, heat, and sunshine will be our big headlines this week as Mother Nature keeps our Summertime feel alive. With this ridge taking over the Upper-Midwest, we are expecting above-average temps and dry weather throughout much of the week ahead. Highs today look to rise back into the mid and upper 90s across the Ozarks under a mix of clouds and sunshine. We’ll have to monitor the slim chance for pop-up showers and storms east of the metro this afternoon though thanks to a weak disturbance. Any activity should fade quickly this evening as the instability fades. Even hotter conditions are on the docket tomorrow with afternoon readings close to 96°. This sweltering stretch holds through Thursday with highs holding into the mid to upper 90s. The hot temperatures along with high humidity will make for extremely high heat index values which is why a Heat Advisory is in effect through our Friday Eve. Feels like temps could top out around 105°. Slightly cooler temps are in store Friday into the weekend as this heat dome shifts. The hotter temps will shift farther west with the chance for a few storms returning over the weekend. A cold front looks to move our way late Sunday and ahead of that, isolated storms will be possible. It’s not looking like a washout of a weekend at all but make sure you stay tuned if you have outdoor plans.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer