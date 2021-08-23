Monday, August 23 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

95° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 73°

Tuesday

96° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 96° 73°

Wednesday

96° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 96° 73°

Thursday

95° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 95° 73°

Friday

93° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 93° 72°

Saturday

91° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 91° 72°

Sunday

91° / 70°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 91° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
79°

83°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
83°

87°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
87°

88°

11 AM
Sunny
2%
88°

90°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
90°

92°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
92°

93°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
93°

95°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
95°

95°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
95°

95°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

94°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
94°

92°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

88°

8 PM
Clear
0%
88°

85°

9 PM
Clear
1%
85°

83°

10 PM
Clear
2%
83°

81°

11 PM
Clear
2%
81°

80°

12 AM
Clear
3%
80°

79°

1 AM
Clear
4%
79°

77°

2 AM
Clear
4%
77°

77°

3 AM
Clear
5%
77°

76°

4 AM
Clear
5%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
5%
75°

75°

6 AM
Clear
6%
75°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
6%
74°

High pressure, heat, and sunshine will be our big headlines this week as Mother Nature keeps our Summertime feel alive. With this ridge taking over the Upper-Midwest, we are expecting above-average temps and dry weather throughout much of the week ahead. Highs today look to rise back into the mid and upper 90s across the Ozarks under a mix of clouds and sunshine. We’ll have to monitor the slim chance for pop-up showers and storms east of the metro this afternoon though thanks to a weak disturbance. Any activity should fade quickly this evening as the instability fades. Even hotter conditions are on the docket tomorrow with afternoon readings close to 96°. This sweltering stretch holds through Thursday with highs holding into the mid to upper 90s. The hot temperatures along with high humidity will make for extremely high heat index values which is why a Heat Advisory is in effect through our Friday Eve. Feels like temps could top out around 105°. Slightly cooler temps are in store Friday into the weekend as this heat dome shifts. The hotter temps will shift farther west with the chance for a few storms returning over the weekend. A cold front looks to move our way late Sunday and ahead of that, isolated storms will be possible. It’s not looking like a washout of a weekend at all but make sure you stay tuned if you have outdoor plans.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F A mostly clear sky. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F A clear sky. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph SSW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
74°F Mostly clear. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100