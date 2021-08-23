Monday, August 23 Evening Forecast

Heat, heat, and more heat this week. High temperatures this week will rival, and in some cases, beat the highest temperatures already experienced this summer. A Heat Advisory has been posted for the area and will remain in effect through at least Thursday.

For tonight, a warm and quiet night is expected. Bright moonshine will develop by late evening as the moon rises above the Ozarks.

Tuesday is shaping up to be sunny and very hot with most areas topping out in the mid to upper 90s. No rain is expected across the area.

A summer ridge will remain centered over the region through Thursday. This will stifle any chance for rain and also lead to hot afternoon temperatures. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 90s both days with just a few clouds bubbling up during the afternoon.

The summer ridge will begin breaking down Friday into the weekend. This may allow for a slight uptick in rain chances, particularly over the weekend, but any activity will remain isolated. Afternoon highs will remain above 90° but will fall back into the low 90s.

The heatwave will ease by Monday as a storm passing by to the north sends a cold front into the area. This will boost cloud cover and rain chances Monday. Afternoon highs will fall back into the upper 80s.

