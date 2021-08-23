Monday, August 23 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

95° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 73°

Tuesday

97° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 97° 73°

Wednesday

96° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 96° 73°

Thursday

95° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 95° 73°

Friday

93° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 93° 73°

Saturday

91° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 91° 72°

Sunday

91° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 91° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

10 PM
Clear
1%
85°

82°

11 PM
Clear
2%
82°

81°

12 AM
Clear
2%
81°

78°

1 AM
Clear
2%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
2%
77°

77°

3 AM
Clear
2%
77°

76°

4 AM
Clear
2%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
6%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
6%
74°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
6%
74°

76°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
76°

81°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
81°

85°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
85°

88°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
88°

91°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

93°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

95°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

96°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

97°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
97°

96°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

95°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

92°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

88°

8 PM
Clear
0%
88°

85°

9 PM
Clear
0%
85°

Heat, heat, and more heat this week. High temperatures this week will rival, and in some cases, beat the highest temperatures already experienced this summer. A Heat Advisory has been posted for the area and will remain in effect through at least Thursday.

For tonight, a warm and quiet night is expected. Bright moonshine will develop by late evening as the moon rises above the Ozarks.

Tuesday is shaping up to be sunny and very hot with most areas topping out in the mid to upper 90s. No rain is expected across the area.

A summer ridge will remain centered over the region through Thursday. This will stifle any chance for rain and also lead to hot afternoon temperatures. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 90s both days with just a few clouds bubbling up during the afternoon.

The summer ridge will begin breaking down Friday into the weekend. This may allow for a slight uptick in rain chances, particularly over the weekend, but any activity will remain isolated. Afternoon highs will remain above 90° but will fall back into the low 90s.

The heatwave will ease by Monday as a storm passing by to the north sends a cold front into the area. This will boost cloud cover and rain chances Monday. Afternoon highs will fall back into the upper 80s.

Clear

Springfield Mo

80°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F A mostly clear sky. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

83°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Mainly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

78°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F A clear sky. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

