Monday, August 2 Morning Forecast

Weather

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

81° / 62°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 81° 62°

Tuesday

81° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 81° 61°

Wednesday

83° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 83° 64°

Thursday

79° / 64°
Showers
Showers 40% 79° 64°

Friday

90° / 70°
AM Showers
AM Showers 20% 90° 70°

Saturday

92° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 92° 73°

Sunday

94° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
68°

70°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

72°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
72°

74°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
74°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
75°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
77°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
79°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
79°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
79°

79°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
79°

78°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
76°

74°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
74°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
71°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
7%
70°

69°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
8%
69°

68°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
68°

67°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
66°

65°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
65°

65°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
65°

64°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
64°

After the cold front moved through late Saturday drier and cooler air has taken over the region and that will stick around as we kick-start the workweek. High pressure is in control at the surface which keeps or winds out of the NE, allowing our humidity to remain lower. Temperatures this afternoon will be well below average for this time of the year, topping out in the lower 80s for many of us. We’ll see a fair sky but we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm later on today as a weak disturbance moves through the atmosphere. Chances are minimal and most will stay dry. The pleasant feeling air remains in place for our Tuesday with highs still in the lower to middle 80s across the Ozarks. Temps start to rebound a little as we progress through the remainder of the week as winds turn back around from the south. Thursday will really be our exception thanks to another upper-level disturbance moving through the region. This brings a good deal of cloud cover back as well as on and off showers. Highs will get knocked back into the upper 70s and lower 80s thanks to the clouds and the moisture. The heat quickly builds back into the viewing area as we end the workweek thanks to a ridge of high pressure moving eastwards. Afternoon readings surge back into the lower 90s under a mix of clouds and sun for our Friday although a morning shower or two is still possible. The hotter and more humid trend continues into the first weekend of the month with highs climbing into the low to mid-90s both Saturday and Sunday. As it looks now, rain chances over the weekend are minimal but a stray shower or storm is possible. It’s something we’ll be watching as we get a little closer but it’s still looking like a solid weekend to be out at the lake or the pool!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Fair

Springfield Mo

66°F Fair Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partially clear skies. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Partially clear skies. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

65°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
2 mph NNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Some clouds. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Harrison

66°F Fair Feels like 66°
Wind
2 mph WNW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Rolla

63°F Fair Feels like 63°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Some clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

West Plains

65°F Fair Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

