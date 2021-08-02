Monday, August 2 Morning Forecast

After the cold front moved through late Saturday drier and cooler air has taken over the region and that will stick around as we kick-start the workweek. High pressure is in control at the surface which keeps or winds out of the NE, allowing our humidity to remain lower. Temperatures this afternoon will be well below average for this time of the year, topping out in the lower 80s for many of us. We’ll see a fair sky but we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm later on today as a weak disturbance moves through the atmosphere. Chances are minimal and most will stay dry. The pleasant feeling air remains in place for our Tuesday with highs still in the lower to middle 80s across the Ozarks. Temps start to rebound a little as we progress through the remainder of the week as winds turn back around from the south. Thursday will really be our exception thanks to another upper-level disturbance moving through the region. This brings a good deal of cloud cover back as well as on and off showers. Highs will get knocked back into the upper 70s and lower 80s thanks to the clouds and the moisture. The heat quickly builds back into the viewing area as we end the workweek thanks to a ridge of high pressure moving eastwards. Afternoon readings surge back into the lower 90s under a mix of clouds and sun for our Friday although a morning shower or two is still possible. The hotter and more humid trend continues into the first weekend of the month with highs climbing into the low to mid-90s both Saturday and Sunday. As it looks now, rain chances over the weekend are minimal but a stray shower or storm is possible. It’s something we’ll be watching as we get a little closer but it’s still looking like a solid weekend to be out at the lake or the pool!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer