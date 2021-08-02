Monday, August 2 Overnight Forecast

Hot and humid weather is nowhere to be found here in the early days of August. It’s a quiet pattern that will feature temperatures 5 to 10° below normal through Thursday before summer heat bakes the area again.

For tonight, we’ll find a few clouds and maybe even an isolated light shower or two. Temperatures will fall into the low 60s by morning.

Pleasant morning temperatures will give way to warm temperatures by early afternoon. Hazy morning sunshine will be replaced with a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures climb into the low 80s. A few isolated showers are possible again, mainly to the south.





Quiet weather will continue through Wednesday with partly cloudy skies expected. The morning will be pleasantly cool with afternoon highs a little warmer than Tuesday’s.

Clouds will thicken up by Thursday as a ripple in the jet stream moves through the area. Showers are also possible during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain mild through Thursday.

The jet stream will flatten out across the country by Friday resulting in hotter air spreading in from the west. The heat will come with more humid weather as well with afternoon highs Friday near 90°. Most of the area will remain dry, but there may be a few spotty afternoon showers over the Eastern Ozarks.

A hot and humid pattern will get a good foothold in the area over the weekend. Morning lows will be in the low 70s with afternoon highs in the low 90s Saturday and in the low to mid-90s Sunday into Monday. Rain chances will remain low, but a few spotty showers and thunderstorms might be able to pop up in the afternoon heat. This looks more likely Sunday and Monday.