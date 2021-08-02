Monday, August 2 Overnight Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

82° / 62°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 82° 62°

Tuesday

81° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 81° 61°

Wednesday

83° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 83° 62°

Thursday

82° / 66°
Showers
Showers 40% 82° 66°

Friday

89° / 70°
AM Showers
AM Showers 20% 89° 70°

Saturday

92° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 92° 73°

Sunday

94° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

2 AM
Clear
4%
68°

67°

3 AM
Clear
4%
67°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
66°

64°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
64°

64°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
64°

63°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
63°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
66°

71°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
9%
71°

74°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
16%
74°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
77°

77°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
77°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
78°

78°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
78°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
79°

79°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
79°

78°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
78°

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
76°

74°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
74°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
71°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
69°

67°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
67°

67°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
67°

65°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
65°

Hot and humid weather is nowhere to be found here in the early days of August. It’s a quiet pattern that will feature temperatures 5 to 10° below normal through Thursday before summer heat bakes the area again.

For tonight, we’ll find a few clouds and maybe even an isolated light shower or two. Temperatures will fall into the low 60s by morning.

Pleasant morning temperatures will give way to warm temperatures by early afternoon. Hazy morning sunshine will be replaced with a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures climb into the low 80s. A few isolated showers are possible again, mainly to the south.

Quiet weather will continue through Wednesday with partly cloudy skies expected. The morning will be pleasantly cool with afternoon highs a little warmer than Tuesday’s.

Clouds will thicken up by Thursday as a ripple in the jet stream moves through the area. Showers are also possible during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain mild through Thursday.

The jet stream will flatten out across the country by Friday resulting in hotter air spreading in from the west. The heat will come with more humid weather as well with afternoon highs Friday near 90°. Most of the area will remain dry, but there may be a few spotty afternoon showers over the Eastern Ozarks.

A hot and humid pattern will get a good foothold in the area over the weekend. Morning lows will be in the low 70s with afternoon highs in the low 90s Saturday and in the low to mid-90s Sunday into Monday. Rain chances will remain low, but a few spotty showers and thunderstorms might be able to pop up in the afternoon heat. This looks more likely Sunday and Monday.

Clear

Springfield Mo

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
4 mph ENE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partially clear skies. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Partially clear skies. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

66°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Harrison

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
1 mph ENE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy. Low 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
1 mph ENE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

