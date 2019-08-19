Monday, August 19 Morning Forecast

Heat Advisories this afternoon into Tuesday, rain returns late this week —

Heat advisories start today: Monday 1PM-8PM for our western counties and

BOTH days will have temperatures in the 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits. Stay hydrated and know the signs of heat exhaustion.

We’re starting off this morning with a few clouds and a few showers. We’ll keep very scattered showers through the day but the big story is the heat. Temperatures will top off in the 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits under a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight tonight, we’ll keep the muggy conditions with temperatures only dropping into the lower and middle 70’s.

Tuesday will be another hot and humid with heat advisories areawide. Temperatures will top off in the lower and middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures once again in the triple digits under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 70’s.

Much like we have seen all summer, our heatwave will be cut short with a cold front that will push through bringing cooler temperatures and rain chances. Again, much like we have seen all season, that front will linger around and keep shower chances for the rest of the week.

Wednesday into Saturday, temperatures will be in the 80’s with a chance of showers and storms each day thanks to the front that will stet up camp over the Ozarks. Shower chances begin to decrease Saturday into Sunday.