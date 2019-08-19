Breaking News
Monday, August 19 Morning Forecast

Heat Advisories this afternoon into Tuesday, rain returns late this week —

Heat advisories start today: Monday 1PM-8PM for our western counties and
Tuesday 1PM-8PM areawide.

BOTH days will have temperatures in the 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits. Stay hydrated and know the signs of heat exhaustion.

We’re starting off this morning with a few clouds and a few showers. We’ll keep very scattered showers through the day but the big story is the heat. Temperatures will top off in the 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits under a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight tonight, we’ll keep the muggy conditions with temperatures only dropping into the lower and middle 70’s.

Tuesday will be another hot and humid with heat advisories areawide. Temperatures will top off in the lower and middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures once again in the triple digits under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 70’s.

Much like we have seen all summer, our heatwave will be cut short with a cold front that will push through bringing cooler temperatures and rain chances. Again, much like we have seen all season, that front will linger around and keep shower chances for the rest of the week.

Wednesday into Saturday, temperatures will be in the 80’s with a chance of showers and storms each day thanks to the front that will stet up camp over the Ozarks. Shower chances begin to decrease Saturday into Sunday.

Fair

Springfield

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
74°F Clear
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Branson

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
74°F Clear
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Harrison

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
74°F Mostly Clear
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 93° 75°

Tuesday

95° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 74°

Wednesday

91° / 70°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 91° 70°

Thursday

81° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 81° 69°

Friday

80° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 80° 65°

Saturday

82° / 66°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 82° 66°

Sunday

83° / 69°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 83° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

85°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
88°

89°

1 PM
Sunny
3%
89°

90°

2 PM
Sunny
7%
90°

91°

3 PM
Sunny
10%
91°

92°

4 PM
Sunny
3%
92°

91°

5 PM
Sunny
3%
91°

91°

6 PM
Sunny
4%
91°

90°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
90°

87°

8 PM
Sunny
4%
87°

84°

9 PM
Clear
6%
84°

82°

10 PM
Clear
4%
82°

82°

11 PM
Clear
4%
82°

81°

12 AM
Clear
4%
81°

80°

1 AM
Clear
9%
80°

80°

2 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

3 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

4 AM
Clear
11%
78°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
11%
77°

77°

6 AM
Clear
11%
77°

76°

7 AM
Sunny
18%
76°