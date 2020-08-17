Monday, August 17 Morning Forecast

Weather

Seasonal sunshine today, quiet stretch this week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’re starting out pleasant this morning with lows in the 60’s.

Beautiful, seasonal sunshine today! Expect highs in the upper 80’s.

A cold front comes through dry this afternoon, but winds do shift from the south to north. That north wind shift will bring in even cooler, drier air for tomorrow. Tonight, expect pleasant lows in the lower 60’s. By tomorrow, we’ll have sunshine and highs in the lower 80’s!

The mild, pleasant stretch continues mid-week. High-pressure and northwest flow keep us cool and dry with sunshine and highs in the middle 80’s.

By Friday, a summertime high starts to take more control, bringing back southerly winds and sticky humidity. Expect sunshine and temperatures back in the lower 90’s this weekend.

With little to no rain chances this week, expect any drought conditions to continue.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Clear

Springfield

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Rolla

66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

89° / 61°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 89° 61°

Tuesday

83° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 83° 58°

Wednesday

84° / 58°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 84° 58°

Thursday

87° / 62°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 87° 62°

Friday

89° / 65°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 89° 65°

Saturday

92° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 92° 65°

Sunday

92° / 62°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 92° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
64°

64°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
64°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
64°

68°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

74°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

82°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

87°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

86°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

84°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

82°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

78°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

75°

9 PM
Clear
10%
75°

73°

10 PM
Clear
10%
73°

71°

11 PM
Clear
10%
71°

70°

12 AM
Clear
10%
70°

68°

1 AM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

2 AM
Clear
10%
67°

66°

3 AM
Clear
10%
66°

64°

4 AM
Clear
10%
64°

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties