Monday, August 17 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out pleasant this morning with lows in the 60’s.

Beautiful, seasonal sunshine today! Expect highs in the upper 80’s.

A cold front comes through dry this afternoon, but winds do shift from the south to north. That north wind shift will bring in even cooler, drier air for tomorrow. Tonight, expect pleasant lows in the lower 60’s. By tomorrow, we’ll have sunshine and highs in the lower 80’s!

The mild, pleasant stretch continues mid-week. High-pressure and northwest flow keep us cool and dry with sunshine and highs in the middle 80’s.

By Friday, a summertime high starts to take more control, bringing back southerly winds and sticky humidity. Expect sunshine and temperatures back in the lower 90’s this weekend.

With little to no rain chances this week, expect any drought conditions to continue.