Monday, August 17 Evening Forecast

Trimming back the heat and turning down the humidity over the next several days.

A cold front is making a quiet push across the Ozarks this evening and it will usher in another round of mild and muggy free conditions. There’s still a very low chance for an isolated shower near the front as it moves into Northern Arkansas early this evening. The remainder of the night will be mostly clear with humidity levels dropping. This will allow temperatures to settle into the upper 50s to mid 60s by morning.

A bright day on Tuesday will come with low humidity and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

More of the same can be expected through Wednesday. Temperatures will dip into the upper 50s with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A comfy cool morning on Thursday will give way to a warmer afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The pattern will remain quiet into the weekend. Humidity levels will stay low and this will open the door to pleasantly cool mornings, but afternoon highs will trend hot again. The hot pattern will come with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 90s Saturday into Monday. Rain will be very tough to come by, but at least there will be a shot at isolated showers and storms Sunday and Monday. Rain chances will tend to stay confined to areas north and east of Springfield.