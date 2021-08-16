Monday, August 16 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

86° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 66°

Tuesday

88° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 88° 68°

Wednesday

87° / 69°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 87° 69°

Thursday

88° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 71°

Friday

87° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 87° 70°

Saturday

87° / 69°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 87° 69°

Sunday

90° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 90° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

9 AM
Sunny
4%
74°

77°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
77°

79°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
79°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

81°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
81°

83°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
83°

84°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
84°

83°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
83°

83°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
82°

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
79°

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
76°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
75°

74°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
74°

73°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
73°

72°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
72°

71°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
71°

70°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
70°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
68°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
68°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
71°

High pressure has been in control over the last 24 hours and that has brought us quite the pleasant feel across the Ozarks. Northeasterly winds have been ushering in cooler and drier air, leading to below-average temps for this time of year. Winds start to turn back around from the south to southeast today as this high moves eastward. That wind switch will yield to a return of muggier and warmer conditions in the days ahead. Our Monday should still be fairly comfortable around the region with highs rising back into the mid-80s for many spots. A few locations out to the SW could climb into the upper 80s. Today is looking dry with a fair amount of sunshine but we can’t completely rule out a stray shower or storm. A stalled front is parked just to our west as well which could bring those chances up in Eastern Kansas down into parts of Arkansas. The lift isn’t looking as great here in the viewing area which will keep our chances minimal. The warming trend continues through the rest of the week with highs climbing back into the upper 80s. We are watching a couple of different waves of moisture with one trying to move our way Tuesday into Wednesday and another one late in the week. A disturbance swings through the area tomorrow into mid-week and it’s looking like we could see widely scattered showers and storms as a result. The isolated chances for storms continue into Thursday and Friday ahead of our next cold front which is slated to arrive early in the weekend. This keeps our weather pattern a bit unsettled as we head through Saturday and Sunday. As it stands now, we’re not expecting washouts of days but you definitely could be dodging a few showers or storms. Highs remain close to average for this time of the year, rising close to 90° Wednesday through this coming Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partially clear. Low around 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Partially clear. Low around 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

65°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

West Plains

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Trending Stories

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100