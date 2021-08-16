Monday, August 16 Morning Forecast

High pressure has been in control over the last 24 hours and that has brought us quite the pleasant feel across the Ozarks. Northeasterly winds have been ushering in cooler and drier air, leading to below-average temps for this time of year. Winds start to turn back around from the south to southeast today as this high moves eastward. That wind switch will yield to a return of muggier and warmer conditions in the days ahead. Our Monday should still be fairly comfortable around the region with highs rising back into the mid-80s for many spots. A few locations out to the SW could climb into the upper 80s. Today is looking dry with a fair amount of sunshine but we can’t completely rule out a stray shower or storm. A stalled front is parked just to our west as well which could bring those chances up in Eastern Kansas down into parts of Arkansas. The lift isn’t looking as great here in the viewing area which will keep our chances minimal. The warming trend continues through the rest of the week with highs climbing back into the upper 80s. We are watching a couple of different waves of moisture with one trying to move our way Tuesday into Wednesday and another one late in the week. A disturbance swings through the area tomorrow into mid-week and it’s looking like we could see widely scattered showers and storms as a result. The isolated chances for storms continue into Thursday and Friday ahead of our next cold front which is slated to arrive early in the weekend. This keeps our weather pattern a bit unsettled as we head through Saturday and Sunday. As it stands now, we’re not expecting washouts of days but you definitely could be dodging a few showers or storms. Highs remain close to average for this time of the year, rising close to 90° Wednesday through this coming Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer