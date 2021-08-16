Monday, August 16 Evening Forecast

Humidity levels are on the way back up after a weekend break from the summer muggies. The increased humidity will play a role in increased rain chances into the weekend.

For tonight, a few lingering isolated showers will remain possible near and west of a Mt. Vernon, MO, to Berryville, AR, line into the evening. The rest of the night looks quiet and a little warmer with a few clouds around.

Tuesday is shaping up to be warm and humid. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with spotty afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms in many areas near and west of a Lake of the Ozarks to Mtn. Home, AR, line.

Moisture levels will continue to build in the atmosphere through the remainder of the week. This along with a few other factors will lead to a daily chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms into the weekend. The highest chance for rain looks like it will be centered around Friday. Temperatures will be seasonably warm with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s with a few spots near 90°.

No widespread severe is expected through the period, but locally heavy rainfall will be possible. This could lead to brief bouts of localized flooding.

The pattern will transition into a hot and dry mode by Monday as a summer ridge sets up over the Southern Plains. This will bring highs in the low to mid-90s back to the area by Monday. This will be the beginning of another short heatwave that will last several days before easing by the end of next week.