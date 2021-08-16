Monday, August 16 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

86° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 67°

Tuesday

87° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 87° 68°

Wednesday

87° / 69°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 87° 69°

Thursday

88° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 71°

Friday

87° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 87° 71°

Saturday

88° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 71°

Sunday

90° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 90° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
82°

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
79°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
77°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
75°

74°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
74°

73°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
73°

73°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
73°

72°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
72°

71°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
71°

70°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
70°

70°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
70°

69°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
69°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
71°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
75°

77°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
77°

80°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

82°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
82°

82°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
82°

83°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
83°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
82°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
83°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
82°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
82°

Humidity levels are on the way back up after a weekend break from the summer muggies. The increased humidity will play a role in increased rain chances into the weekend.

For tonight, a few lingering isolated showers will remain possible near and west of a Mt. Vernon, MO, to Berryville, AR, line into the evening. The rest of the night looks quiet and a little warmer with a few clouds around.

Tuesday is shaping up to be warm and humid. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with spotty afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms in many areas near and west of a Lake of the Ozarks to Mtn. Home, AR, line.

Moisture levels will continue to build in the atmosphere through the remainder of the week. This along with a few other factors will lead to a daily chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms into the weekend. The highest chance for rain looks like it will be centered around Friday. Temperatures will be seasonably warm with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s with a few spots near 90°.

No widespread severe is expected through the period, but locally heavy rainfall will be possible. This could lead to brief bouts of localized flooding.

The pattern will transition into a hot and dry mode by Monday as a summer ridge sets up over the Southern Plains. This will bring highs in the low to mid-90s back to the area by Monday. This will be the beginning of another short heatwave that will last several days before easing by the end of next week.

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partially clear. Low around 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Partially clear. Low around 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Branson

85°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Some clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

83°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

83°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

84°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Mostly clear. Low 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

