Monday, August 12 Evening Forecast

One of the hottest days of the summer scorched the area today with afternoon highs in the mid-90s and heat indices in the 105 to 110° range. This is a short fuse heatwave with some relief arriving by Tuesday morning.

The evening hours will remain warm and muggy, and quiet too. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 80s with heat indices in the 90s through 10 pm. A front to the north will trigger spotty showers and thunderstorms over Kansas that will spread east after midnight into Southern Missouri. The rain doesn’t look widespread at this time, but it’s our best shot for the next several days. Gusty winds, lightning, and heavy downpours will come with the storms that do develop. Clusters of showers and thunderstorms are expected to spread into the area after midnight, winding down Tuesday morning.

Clouds will thin with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies into the afternoon. Temperatures will be easier to take with highs ranging from the upper 80s north to low 90s south.

Quiet weather will follow Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will be a little more comfortable with lows in the mid to upper 60s and highs in the upper 80s.

A round of clouds will likely spread southeast into the area on Thursday as a weakening storm moves in, but rain chances look low. That said, a few spotty light showers look possible. The cloud cover will make for a pretty nice afternoon though.

Friday into the weekend will feature a chance for showers and thunderstorms on a daily basis. No day looks like a washout though. Temperatures and humidity levels will be running higher with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

A chance for showers and thunderstorms should linger into Monday, but it looks like the summer ridge will be getting a little stronger over the area. This should drive down rain chances and lead to an uptick in temperatures.