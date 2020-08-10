Monday, August 10 Evening Forecast

A line of showers and storms will dive south this evening. This could bring damaging winds up to 60 mph and heavy pockets of rain that could cause flash flooding. Download the KOLR10 app to stay up-to-date with the latest forecast.

Overnight tonight that line of showers and storms will continue you south bringing showers and storms. Temperatures will drop into the lower 70’s.

That front will stall and act as a storm highway for rounds of showers and storms to ride as the week continues.

Tuesday will bring another round of showers and storms with temperatures in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Wednesday looks to be another wet day with another shower chance during the day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Thursday into the weekend will be more shower and storm chances. Flooding will become a concern as rounds continue to drop potentially heavy amounts of rain by the end of the weekend. Temperatures will flirt with 90° for the rest of the week into the weekend.