Monday, August 10 Evening Forecast

A line of showers and storms will dive south this evening. This could bring damaging winds up to 60 mph and heavy pockets of rain that could cause flash flooding. Download the KOLR10 app to stay up-to-date with the latest forecast.

Overnight tonight that line of showers and storms will continue you south bringing showers and storms. Temperatures will drop into the lower 70’s.

That front will stall and act as a storm highway for rounds of showers and storms to ride as the week continues.

Tuesday will bring another round of showers and storms with temperatures in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Wednesday looks to be another wet day with another shower chance during the day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Thursday into the weekend will be more shower and storm chances. Flooding will become a concern as rounds continue to drop potentially heavy amounts of rain by the end of the weekend. Temperatures will flirt with 90° for the rest of the week into the weekend.

Few Clouds

Springfield

89°F Few Clouds Feels like 94°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Branson

88°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 93°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

91°F Clear Feels like 98°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Rolla

72°F Few Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

90°F Clear Feels like 100°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 93° 71°

Tuesday

87° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 87° 70°

Wednesday

89° / 70°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 30% 89° 70°

Thursday

89° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 40% 89° 71°

Friday

90° / 71°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 90° 71°

Saturday

91° / 71°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 91° 71°

Sunday

90° / 72°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 90° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
30%
88°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
30%
85°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
30%
82°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
30%
80°

79°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

77°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

76°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

74°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

73°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

70°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

74°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

75°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

82°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

84°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

85°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

87°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

84°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

Trending Stories