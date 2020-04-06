Monday, April 6 Morning Forecast

Warm and mostly cloudy today

We’re starting out with a few clouds and mild 50’s this morning.

Today will be mostly cloudy but warm. Steady southerly winds keep highs in the lower 70’s.

We’ll continue to stay warm tonight with lows only dropping into the upper 50’s.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with temperatures really warming up. Steady southerly winds and a warm air mass ahead of a strong front will send highs into the lower 80’s.

We have a shot at lower 80’s again on Wednesday as strong cold front approaches. It looks like we’ll get the front to pass through mostly dry with the lift from the front missing us to the northeast. However, an isolated storm can’t be ruled out. If we get a storm to pop it could be strong. Stay tuned to that forecast.

Behind that front a much cooler high pressure center rolls in for Thursday. Expect highs in the 50’s despite sunshine. Temperatures stay cooler and closer to average through the weekend. Rain chances return Saturday into Sunday.

Clear

Springfield

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Mostly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Mostly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Rolla

49°F Broken Clouds Feels like 47°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Mainly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

72° / 59°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 72° 59°

Tuesday

81° / 59°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 81° 59°

Wednesday

82° / 45°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 30% 82° 45°

Thursday

59° / 40°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 59° 40°

Friday

58° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 58° 44°

Saturday

62° / 39°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 62° 39°

Sunday

58° / 35°
Showers possible
Showers possible 20% 58° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

54°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°

57°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

60°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

64°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

67°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

70°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

72°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

69°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

70°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

66°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

63°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
63°

63°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
63°

62°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
62°

61°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

60°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

