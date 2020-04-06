Monday, April 6 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out with a few clouds and mild 50’s this morning.

Today will be mostly cloudy but warm. Steady southerly winds keep highs in the lower 70’s.

We’ll continue to stay warm tonight with lows only dropping into the upper 50’s.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with temperatures really warming up. Steady southerly winds and a warm air mass ahead of a strong front will send highs into the lower 80’s.

We have a shot at lower 80’s again on Wednesday as strong cold front approaches. It looks like we’ll get the front to pass through mostly dry with the lift from the front missing us to the northeast. However, an isolated storm can’t be ruled out. If we get a storm to pop it could be strong. Stay tuned to that forecast.

Behind that front a much cooler high pressure center rolls in for Thursday. Expect highs in the 50’s despite sunshine. Temperatures stay cooler and closer to average through the weekend. Rain chances return Saturday into Sunday.