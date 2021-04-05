Monday, April 5 Morning Forecast

High pressure has been dominating our weather pattern through our holiday weekend which has brought lots of sunshine and milder temps. That feel continues into the first full week of April with highs climbing back into the 70s across the region. The breeze increases from the south ahead of our next storm system which moves in tomorrow night. Sustained winds of around 10-20 mph are in-store today under a mix of clouds and sunshine. With the wind remaining elevated overnight, temps will stay well above average, only falling into the 50s. The warmth continues to stream in for our Tuesday with highs surging back into the mid to upper 70s. Clouds start to thicken up the late afternoon as this disturbance marches closer with showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. As this cold front slides east, the instability will rise which could lead to a few strong to severe storms. Hail and gusty winds are the primary concerns Tuesday night into Wednesday. We have a Marginal Risk in play for some of our communities for this threat. Widespread showers and storms are on the table for mid-week as this cold front tracks in. The tornado threat looks to heighten some by Wednesday afternoon, closer to that area of low pressure, which moves through the Show-Me State. It’s low but we could see a couple of supercells trying to fire up Wednesday afternoon if we can clear the clouds a little. The best bet for seeing a rogue tornado looks to be in Central and Northern MO but it’s something we’ll be monitoring closely. We have a Marginal Risk in play throughout the entirety of the region so make sure you stay weather aware. Gusty winds otherwise will the main concern along the boundary. Thursday is looking cooler with highs only in the lower 60s. Clouds linger but we do see more sunshine Friday with highs rebounding back into the mid-70s. Another cold front moves in by Friday night which brings a few showers or storms. Some moisture may linger into early Saturday before we clear during the afternoon. Temps spike again by Sunday as southerly flow takes over, with highs climbing back into the upper 70s.