Monday, April 5 Evening Forecast

Active weather returns to the area by Wednesday, but we got one more warm and quiet day to enjoy before it turns stormy.

For tonight, we’ll find afternoon clouds giving way to mostly starry skies this evening. Temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 50s by morning.

Temperatures will climb quickly again Tuesday morning with the morning sunshine. Once again, clouds will fill in from late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s despite the cloud cover. Winds will be breezy out of the south with gusts to 30 mph possible.

Tuesday evening looks mild and dry, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop across Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas by sunrise. A few of these storms could be strong enough to produce some hail.

A cold front will press in from the west during the morning, arriving near Hwy. 65 by early afternoon. Showers along the front will intensify by early afternoon. A broken line of showers and thunderstorms will continue to push east across the Eastern Ozarks through late afternoon. A few of these storms could be severe with hail the most likely threat. Damaging winds and an isolated tornado may also be possible. The wind energy will certainly be there to organize storms, but the level of instability is still uncertain.







Chilly air will wrap in behind the departing storm by Thursday morning. Clouds and light showers will also wrap in across areas along and north of Hwy. 60. The cloud cover will give way to sunshine during the afternoon from southwest to northeast. Winds will be gusty too with gusts over 30 mph possible. Temperatures will be chilly near Central Missouri but will be warmer to the south where highs in the upper 60s and low 70s are expected.

Warmer weather returns on Friday with the area positioned ahead of another front. Sunshine will push temperatures well into the 70s Friday afternoon.

A brief round of showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible Friday night, moving out ahead of Saturday morning. Saturday looks sunny and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures will climb again Sunday. The morning will start chilly with sunshine pushing temperatures into the 70s during the afternoon.

Another front will move through Monday with a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms.