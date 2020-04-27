Monday, April 27 Morning Forecast

A few showers possible today

A weak, unorganized hiccup is moving across the Ozarks. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a few spotty showers possible this afternoon. With peeks of sun, highs still make it into the upper 60’s.

Skies stay mostly cloudy tonight ahead of our next storm. Lows stay mild in the upper 50’s.

By tomorrow, a much stronger storm approaches the Ozarks. We’ll be warm and dry through the early afternoon with some sunshine and highs in the middle 70’s.

A strong cold front arrives late afternoon/ evening with a line of showers/ storms. With enough fuel building ahead of the front, some strong/ severe storms will be possible. The main threats will be 60 mph winds, quarter size hail, and locally heavy rain.

Storms clear the eastern Ozarks Tuesday night.

By Wednesday we’ll have steady northwest winds and cooler highs in the middle 60’s on the backside of that front.

The rest of the week stays quiet as a warm high pressure builds into the Ozarks. Expect sunshine and highs warming into the 70’s and 80’s. The next storm chance is not until Sunday.

Broken Clouds

Springfield

57°F Broken Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Branson

55°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Rolla

53°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 53°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

West Plains

51°F Broken Clouds Feels like 51°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

68° / 56°
Chance of showers
Tuesday

75° / 51°
Strong to severe thunderstorms likely
Wednesday

65° / 46°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Thursday

72° / 50°
Abundant sunshine
Friday

79° / 60°
Times of sun and clouds
Saturday

84° / 63°
More sun than clouds
Sunday

76° / 58°
A few thunderstorms possible
Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

5 AM
Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
56°

56°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
56°

56°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
56°

59°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
59°

61°

11 AM
Few Showers
20%
61°

64°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
64°

66°

1 PM
Few Showers
30%
66°

66°

2 PM
Showers
40%
66°

67°

3 PM
Showers
40%
67°

68°

4 PM
Showers
40%
68°

63°

5 PM
Showers
40%
63°

64°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
64°

64°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
64°

62°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
62°

61°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
61°

60°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

59°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

59°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
59°

