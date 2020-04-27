Monday, April 27 Morning Forecast

A weak, unorganized hiccup is moving across the Ozarks. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a few spotty showers possible this afternoon. With peeks of sun, highs still make it into the upper 60’s.

Skies stay mostly cloudy tonight ahead of our next storm. Lows stay mild in the upper 50’s.

By tomorrow, a much stronger storm approaches the Ozarks. We’ll be warm and dry through the early afternoon with some sunshine and highs in the middle 70’s.

A strong cold front arrives late afternoon/ evening with a line of showers/ storms. With enough fuel building ahead of the front, some strong/ severe storms will be possible. The main threats will be 60 mph winds, quarter size hail, and locally heavy rain.

Storms clear the eastern Ozarks Tuesday night.

By Wednesday we’ll have steady northwest winds and cooler highs in the middle 60’s on the backside of that front.

The rest of the week stays quiet as a warm high pressure builds into the Ozarks. Expect sunshine and highs warming into the 70’s and 80’s. The next storm chance is not until Sunday.