Monday, April 27 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’ve started the week on a cloudy and damp note. Morning showers slipped out of the area with another wave of showers moving in for this evening. The rain will generally be light with temperatures falling through the low 60s. The shower threat will diminish by late evening, but a few showers will remain possible through the rest of the night. Temperatures will eventually settle into the mid to upper 50s.

Spring temperatures and humidity will bring a threat of severe weather to the area Tuesday. A cold front will be diving southeast into an unstable air mass. Ingredients are there for strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening with plenty of wind energy, especially higher in the atmosphere. Storms will fire near the front by mid-afternoon with the line pushing southeast into the evening. Initially, storms will pose mainly a hail threat, but as they form more of a line, damaging winds will become more of a concern. This will especially be true where the segments of the line surge east. This will also be a focus for an isolated tornado threat.

Higher instability will reside to our southwest from Oklahoma into Southwest Arkansas and this coupled with a warm front and low-level jet nosing in will tend to focus the higher threat for severe weather to the southwest, or across Oklahoma into Arkansas.

The threat for storms will linger through late evening, gradually ending from northwest to southeast.

Chillier air will sweep in behind the front with temperatures slipping into the upper 40s and low 50s by morning. Clouds will clear out a bit but will likely fill back in Wednesday morning from north to south. A few showers will also be possible with the clouds on Wednesday. Temperatures will range from the 60s west to near 60° east. The cool temperatures will feel even cooler with winds remaining gusty out of the northwest throughout the day.

Skies will clear heading into Wednesday evening with a clear and cold start to the day Thursday. Skies look bright though with temperatures soaring to near 70° during the afternoon.

The warming trend will ramp up Friday into Saturday and the pattern looks like it will remain quiet. Thunderstorms will return to the forecast on Sunday as a cold front edges south across the area. There could be a few strong storms, but the threat doesn’t look widespread.

The front looks like it will get nudged far enough south for drier weather on Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
57°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early. A slight risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
59°F Rain early. A slight risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
57°F Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Rolla

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
56°F Cloudy with showers. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

68° / 57°
Showers
Showers 40% 68° 57°

Tuesday

75° / 49°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 70% 75° 49°

Wednesday

63° / 42°
Windy with showers at times
Windy with showers at times 20% 63° 42°

Thursday

70° / 50°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 70° 50°

Friday

79° / 58°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 79° 58°

Saturday

84° / 63°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 84° 63°

Sunday

76° / 54°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 76° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
64°

62°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
62°

61°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
61°

60°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

59°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

59°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

56°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
56°

62°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
62°

64°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

66°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

69°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

73°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

2 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
40%
75°

76°

3 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
40%
76°

75°

4 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
50%
75°

73°

5 PM
Strong Storms
80%
73°

70°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
70°

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour

Trending Stories

Please Donate

Red Cross Donate