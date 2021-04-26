Monday, April 26 Evening Forecast

The warmest weather of the year blew in on gusty southerly winds Monday. Temperatures warmed into the 80s with some areas enjoying highs in the mid-80s. It’s the spring form of warmth that often comes with humidity levels still at pleasant levels.

Tonight will remain mild and breezy. Temperatures will slowly cool through the 60s.

Tuesday will offer up more warmth with temperatures quickly climbing back into the upper 70s and low 80s Tuesday afternoon. Cloud cover will be more widespread and a bit thicker keeping temperatures a touch cooler than Monday. It looks like most of the area will remain dry throughout the day, but a few light showers may try to spill into Western Missouri by the end of the day as a weak upper-level storm slides through. Winds will be breezy again, but not quite as strong as Monday.

Tuesday night into Thursday morning will be a wet stretch of weather for the area. A cold front will slowly push southeast across the region through Thursday. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will impact the Ozarks resulting in heavy rainfall totals of 1 to 3″.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become more likely by Wednesday morning, gradually spreading east throughout the morning hours. It looks like the axis of heavier rainfall will tend to set up across Southern Missouri just south of the interstate.

The potential for severe weather looks iffy. No severe weather is expected into Tuesday night. There could be a few strong to severe storms Wednesday and Wednesday night. This will depend to some extent on how widespread the rain and thunderstorm activity becomes Wednesday morning. Right now, it looks like there may be quite a bit of rain over the area Wednesday, resulting in less instability and helping to minimize the potential for severe storms.





Most of the heavier rain will move out of the area by Thursday morning, but lingering light showers will hang around through noon before clearing out. Skies will gradually become mostly sunny by late afternoon.

A really nice stretch of weather will follow for Friday through the weekend as the storm moves east of the area and a quiet pattern sets up over the middle of the country. Mornings will be cool with pleasantly warm afternoons. Skies look sunny Friday and Saturday with a bit more cloud cover on Sunday. Afternoon highs by Sunday will be up near 80°. Warm and quiet weather will continue into Monday. The next chance for stormy weather will likely center around Tuesday of next week.