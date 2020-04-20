Monday, April 20 Morning Forecast

Weather

Fog to start, a few storms today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 10 AM for southern MO/ northern AR where visibility is dropping to a quarter mile or less at times. Take it slow and use headlights!

We’re starting out with sunshine and southerly winds ahead of a front this mornings. Highs reach 70 degrees, growing some fuel for showers/ storms this afternoon. One or two storms could be strong to severe mainly with the threat of quarter size hail and 60 mph winds. Overall, the severe threat looks limited. Storms clear this evening.

Expect cool 40’s tonight, a beautiful day tomorrow with sunshine and 60’s.

The pattern turns a bit unsettled late week. One storm will bring showers/ storms Wednesday into Thursday, another storm quickly arrives by Friday. Flooding and thunder will be threats with these.

These storms are also detached from cold air, unlike last week, we stay frost free!

For now, the weekend looks quiet.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph W
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

45°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

45°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 50F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 50F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
46°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

70° / 46°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 70° 46°

Tuesday

69° / 49°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 69° 49°

Wednesday

60° / 50°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 70% 60° 50°

Thursday

70° / 51°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 70° 51°

Friday

68° / 46°
Showers
Showers 40% 68° 46°

Saturday

63° / 43°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 63° 43°

Sunday

67° / 47°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 0% 67° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

42°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

41°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

48°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

55°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

60°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

63°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

66°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

68°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
68°

69°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

70°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

70°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

69°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

68°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
68°

67°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

62°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
62°

59°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
59°

57°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
57°

54°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
54°

53°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
53°

51°

1 AM
Clear
10%
51°

50°

2 AM
Clear
10%
50°

49°

3 AM
Clear
10%
49°

49°

4 AM
Clear
10%
49°

47°

5 AM
Clear
10%
47°
More DO Try This at Home

Yes were open 300x250

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour Stop Generic

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Please Donate

Red Cross Donate

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now