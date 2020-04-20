Monday, April 20 Morning Forecast

DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 10 AM for southern MO/ northern AR where visibility is dropping to a quarter mile or less at times. Take it slow and use headlights!

We’re starting out with sunshine and southerly winds ahead of a front this mornings. Highs reach 70 degrees, growing some fuel for showers/ storms this afternoon. One or two storms could be strong to severe mainly with the threat of quarter size hail and 60 mph winds. Overall, the severe threat looks limited. Storms clear this evening.

Expect cool 40’s tonight, a beautiful day tomorrow with sunshine and 60’s.

The pattern turns a bit unsettled late week. One storm will bring showers/ storms Wednesday into Thursday, another storm quickly arrives by Friday. Flooding and thunder will be threats with these.

These storms are also detached from cold air, unlike last week, we stay frost free!

For now, the weekend looks quiet.