Monday, April 20 Evening Forecast

A few strong to severe storms will sweep southeast through the area through early evening. Hail will be the primary mode with a few also producing strong wind gusts. Storms will tend to be strongest through about 7 pm before fading away as they push southeast across Northern Arkansas through early to mid-evening.

Skies will clear by late evening with starry skies and cool temperatures the remainder of the night.

The pattern will be an active one this week with temperatures running pretty close to normal.

A near perfect spring day is expected on Tuesday with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s across the area. Winds will be light too as a surface high builds in from the northwest.

The break from wet weather will be brief with clouds rolling in Tuesday night and rain not too far behind. Wednesday looks breezy and wet with showers and a few thunderstorms at times throughout the day and night. The wet day will help keep temperatures on the cool side throughout the day, minimizing any chance for stronger storms. We’ll have to keep an eye on these trends though, especially over Northern Arkansas given the strong wind energy with the storm.

Clouds will hang around into the morning Thursday before thinning out. Afternoon sunshine should push temperatures into the low 70s.

Another storm will quickly follow on Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday into Friday evening. We’ll again have to watch instability levels with a few stronger storms possible.

The storm is expected to wrap up east of the area drawing in some chilly air. This may also lead to some wraparound clouds across the area too. This would tend to keep temperatures cool with highs ranging from the upper 50s northeast to low 60s southwest.

Sunday looks partly cloudy and mild with warmer weather by Monday along with a chance for more showers.