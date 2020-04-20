Monday, April 20 Evening Forecast

A few strong to severe storms will sweep southeast through the area through early evening. Hail will be the primary mode with a few also producing strong wind gusts. Storms will tend to be strongest through about 7 pm before fading away as they push southeast across Northern Arkansas through early to mid-evening.

Skies will clear by late evening with starry skies and cool temperatures the remainder of the night.

The pattern will be an active one this week with temperatures running pretty close to normal.

A near perfect spring day is expected on Tuesday with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s across the area. Winds will be light too as a surface high builds in from the northwest.

The break from wet weather will be brief with clouds rolling in Tuesday night and rain not too far behind. Wednesday looks breezy and wet with showers and a few thunderstorms at times throughout the day and night. The wet day will help keep temperatures on the cool side throughout the day, minimizing any chance for stronger storms. We’ll have to keep an eye on these trends though, especially over Northern Arkansas given the strong wind energy with the storm.

Clouds will hang around into the morning Thursday before thinning out. Afternoon sunshine should push temperatures into the low 70s.

Another storm will quickly follow on Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday into Friday evening. We’ll again have to watch instability levels with a few stronger storms possible.

The storm is expected to wrap up east of the area drawing in some chilly air. This may also lead to some wraparound clouds across the area too. This would tend to keep temperatures cool with highs ranging from the upper 50s northeast to low 60s southwest.

Sunday looks partly cloudy and mild with warmer weather by Monday along with a chance for more showers.

Few Clouds

Springfield

67°F Few Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph WSW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph W
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Harrison

69°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 51F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
51°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 51F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
11 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Rolla

65°F Broken Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

West Plains

60°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, becoming clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
48°F Isolated thunderstorms early, becoming clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

71° / 45°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 40% 71° 45°

Tuesday

71° / 50°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 71° 50°

Wednesday

60° / 51°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 70% 60° 51°

Thursday

73° / 52°
Morning showers
Morning showers 10% 73° 52°

Friday

66° / 46°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 66° 46°

Saturday

60° / 41°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 10% 60° 41°

Sunday

65° / 47°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 65° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
62°

59°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
59°

57°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
57°

54°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
54°

53°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
53°

51°

1 AM
Clear
10%
51°

50°

2 AM
Clear
10%
50°

49°

3 AM
Clear
10%
49°

49°

4 AM
Clear
10%
49°

47°

5 AM
Clear
10%
47°

46°

6 AM
Clear
10%
46°

46°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
46°

49°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

54°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

58°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

61°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

67°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

69°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

67°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

67°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

65°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

