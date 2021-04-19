Monday, April 19 Morning Forecast

After a cooler weekend, we catch a break from the chill briefly. With a combination of sunny skies and southwest winds, our temps will boost up to 70° this afternoon. Heading into Monday night we’ll find a cold front dropping south into the Ozarks. An unusually stout blast of cold will follow the front. Snow and the possibility of record cold are both on the table. The cold air will move in Monday night into Tuesday morning with a band of precipitation breaking out in the cold air behind the front. The leading edge of the precipitation will likely be a wintry mix of rain, snow, and sleet followed by a quick changeover to mainly snow.

Light accumulations are possible Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon, but it will come with some challenges. The snow coming through during the day will work against warmer temps closer to the surface, with reading remaining near and above freezing through much of the event. The snow looks to fall moderate to heavy for a period of time though and this may be enough to overcome the warmer ground temps. If that happens a wet inch or so of snow is possible with the best chance for higher amounts north of the interstate. Amounts will taper off to nothing south of the state line. Little to no impact on roads is expected.

Temperatures Tuesday will likely bottom out a little above freezing once the precipitation sets in with some recovery possible once the snow ends later in the day. The cold blast will result in the potential for broken records. The daily snow record for Springfield is a trace set back in 1918. Record low highs are also possible Tuesday. Morning lows Wednesday will be in the mid to 20s to around 30° across the area with highs on Wednesday only in the low 50s.

Another freezing cold morning will follow on Thursday with the coldest readings near and east of Hwy. 63 where temperatures will once again dip well into the 20s. Temperatures will be a bit warmer to the west where lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. Record lows are possible on both Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Temperatures will begin to recover some Thursday but the clouds begin to build back in as our next storm system approaches. This will inhibit our temps from climbing to the their full potential, likely topping out in the mid-50s.

We’ll wrap up the week with showers and storms Friday as this area of low pressure moves on through. Temperatures will remain cool for late April through Saturday, but sunshine and warm weather returns Sunday afternoon as southerly flow takes back over. It looks like we’re in for warmer weather over the last week of the month of April.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

