Monday, April 19 Evening Forecast

The week started on a warm and sunny note, but winter will be showing up once again over the next couple of days.

A cold front will quietly slip south across the area tonight, but it will set the stage for an interesting Tuesday. Clouds will thicken up near sunrise with temperatures slipping into the mid to upper 30s. This is still well above freezing and temperatures will likely climb to near 40° by mid-morning ahead of a band of precipitation that will be dropping in from the northwest.

The precipitation will move into Springfield between 9 am and 10 am in the form of light rain and sleet. There should be a quick transition over to mainly snow with snow continuing through 3 to 4 pm Tuesday before ending.

Snow accumulations will face some headwinds in the form of temperatures well above freezing at the onset of the snow and also the fact that the snow is moving through during the day. That said, it looks like the snow could come down pretty good at times and this will drive temperatures into the low to mid-30s. The colder temperatures coupled with higher snowfall rates would be enough to lead to accumulating snow, with areas along and north of I-44 or north of Hwy. 60 in the most favored spot for this to happen. Up to around an inch is possible with amounts quickly dropping off to the south where melting will make it tougher for accumulations to occur. Some good news is that roads will tend to stay in good shape and remain mainly wet.

The precipitation will clear out of the area by early Tuesday evening with clouds moving out as well. This will open the door to a hard freeze across much of the area with temperatures expected to slip into the mid to upper 20s. A clipper moving in from the northwest may generate some cloud cover by morning north of Hwy. 60. This would be a help in possibly preventing temperatures to bottom out, but it still looks like temperatures will be cold enough to inflict some damage. Temperatures will also be cold enough for record lows to be challenged.

The morning cold will ease later in the day as temperatures climb into the low to mid-50s. The chillier readings will occur to the northeast where clouds will fill in as a clipper moves through. A few isolated showers look possible during the afternoon heading toward St. Louis.

Clouds will be a bit more widespread Wednesday night. This should keep temperatures a little warmer, but it will still be cold enough to flirt with record lows as temperatures slip into the upper 20s to low 30s. The coldest readings will tend to be near and east of Hwy. 63.

Temperatures will be heading higher Thursday afternoon, heading into the upper 50s under partly sunny skies.

Friday into Friday night will turn wet as the next storm moves through. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in, clearing out Saturday morning. No severe weather is expected.

Afternoon sunshine on Saturday will push temperatures into the 60s with even warmer weather on Sunday. Sunday will mark the beginning of a much warmer weather pattern with highs in the low 70s followed by highs near 80° Monday.

The next storm to move through will arrive on Wednesday with a chance for thunderstorms. We’ll have to keep an eye out for some severe weather potential with this storm system. The pattern will remain mild into the following weekend.