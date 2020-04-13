Monday, April 13 Morning Forecast

Cold and windy to start, chilly day ahead

WIND ADVISORY is in effect for counties along/ east of HWY 65 until 7 AM where northwest gusts are still nearing 40 mph. Be careful driving on highways this morning.

FREEZE WARNING continues until 10 AM as temperatures dip near/ below freezing putting cold-sensitive/ blooming plants at risk.

While winds will relax this afternoon, we’ll still keep a steady breeze out of the north today as our storm system from yesterday exits east and high pressure tries to come in west. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and chilly temperatures. Temperatures continue to stay much cooler on the north winds, highs will be stuck in the 40’s.

Tonight, a weak hiccup passes to the south with some light rain/snow possible. Any snowflakes will not stick or cause any road impacts. In fact, it should be clear by sunrise. Lows tonight get cold again with temperatures near freezing.

Tomorrow we’ll stay mostly cloudy and chilly with highs stuck in the 40’s. Another freeze possible Wednesday morning.

High pressure tries to nose in by Wednesday bringing more sunshine, southerly winds, and recovering temperatures. Highs will be warmer, but still below average in the upper 50’s.

We’ll keep highs in the lower 60’s on Thursday with increasing clouds. Our next hiccup will bring some showers Thursday night into Friday. Showers will be possible on Friday with cool 50’s.

Saturday looks like the pick day with sunshine and 60’s. Rain chances return Sunday.

Overall, expect a cool week ahead.

Clear

Springfield

31°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
20 mph NNW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

32°F Broken Clouds Feels like 21°
Wind
16 mph NW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

33°F Overcast Feels like 23°
Wind
15 mph NW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and snow showers mixed after midnight. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 30%.
34°F Rain and snow showers mixed after midnight. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 30%.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

32°F Overcast Feels like 20°
Wind
21 mph WNW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Overcast. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

34°F Overcast Feels like 23°
Wind
20 mph NNW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

46° / 32°
More clouds than sun, windy
More clouds than sun, windy 10% 46° 32°

Tuesday

48° / 32°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 48° 32°

Wednesday

57° / 36°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 57° 36°

Thursday

61° / 39°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 61° 39°

Friday

51° / 39°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 51° 39°

Saturday

65° / 47°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 65° 47°

Sunday

64° / 45°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 64° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

31°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
31°

33°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
33°

35°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
35°

37°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

39°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

42°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
42°

43°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
43°

44°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
44°

46°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
46°

44°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
44°

44°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
44°

43°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
43°

41°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
41°

39°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
39°

38°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
38°

37°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
37°

37°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
37°

36°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
36°

36°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
36°

34°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
34°

34°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
34°

33°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
33°

33°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
33°

32°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
32°

