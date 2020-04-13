Monday, April 13 Morning Forecast

WIND ADVISORY is in effect for counties along/ east of HWY 65 until 7 AM where northwest gusts are still nearing 40 mph. Be careful driving on highways this morning.

FREEZE WARNING continues until 10 AM as temperatures dip near/ below freezing putting cold-sensitive/ blooming plants at risk.

While winds will relax this afternoon, we’ll still keep a steady breeze out of the north today as our storm system from yesterday exits east and high pressure tries to come in west. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and chilly temperatures. Temperatures continue to stay much cooler on the north winds, highs will be stuck in the 40’s.

Tonight, a weak hiccup passes to the south with some light rain/snow possible. Any snowflakes will not stick or cause any road impacts. In fact, it should be clear by sunrise. Lows tonight get cold again with temperatures near freezing.

Tomorrow we’ll stay mostly cloudy and chilly with highs stuck in the 40’s. Another freeze possible Wednesday morning.

High pressure tries to nose in by Wednesday bringing more sunshine, southerly winds, and recovering temperatures. Highs will be warmer, but still below average in the upper 50’s.

We’ll keep highs in the lower 60’s on Thursday with increasing clouds. Our next hiccup will bring some showers Thursday night into Friday. Showers will be possible on Friday with cool 50’s.

Saturday looks like the pick day with sunshine and 60’s. Rain chances return Sunday.

Overall, expect a cool week ahead.