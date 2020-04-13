Monday, April 13 Evening Forecast

A blast of cold swept into the area on gusty northwest winds Sunday night. This pushed morning temperatures a little below freezing across much of the area. Springfield registered 28°, cold for mid April, but our latest freeze occurred on May 9, 1980.

The cold pattern will be around the next few days with near freezing temperatures expected Tuesday morning and then again Wednesday morning. Cloud cover will remain widespread tonight and this will likely curb how low temperatures can get. A Freeze Warning has been posted, but it’s possible temperatures stay just above freezing.

A bit of light snow is also possible late tonight over mainly Northwest Arkansas where a dusting on grassy surfaces is possibly by morning. Flurries are possible just north of the state line and east across North Central Arkansas.

Early light snow over Northwest Arkansas should taper off after sunrise, possibly changing to some light rain before it completely ends by mid to late morning. Skies will stay rather cloudy across the area, but there may be a window for some sun during the afternoon. If we’re able to get some afternoon sun, temperatures will warm the 40s to near 50° for highs.

Skies will become clear Tuesday night with temperatures dropping to around freezing by sunrise Wednesday. The cold will ease on Wednesday as westerly winds blow in milder air and sunshine boosts temperatures into the upper 50s.

Temperatures should stay above freezing Wednesday night with highs on Thursday in the 60s. A front will be stalled across areas closer to Central Missouri. Skies will be cloudier near and north of the front with temperatures running cooler too.

The front is expected to slowly settle south Thursday night into Friday morning. Showers will build south as well making for a cool and wet day near and north of Hwy. 60. The front will be slow to move into Northern Arkansas where temperatures will remain mild.

A storm moving out of the west will keep showers going through Friday night into Saturday. Some thunder is also possible Saturday afternoon into the evening as the storm moves through. Temperatures look mild as milder air builds back to the north ahead of the storm. The storm will sweep through Saturday night with sunshine and mild weather expected on Sunday.

Monday looks nice as well with sunny skies and mild temperatures.

