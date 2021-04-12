Monday, April 12 Morning Forecast

We closed down the weekend on a gorgeous note across the viewing area with lots of sunshine and milder temps. A cold front has been on the move and that will erase the warmer feel to begin the workweek. Highs today will be seasonable but not as warm as Sunday, topping out in the mid-60s.

We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine today with more cloud cover moving in later on this evening. A disturbance moves in tonight and brings the chance for showers and a few rumbles overnight.

Most of this moisture should be out of here by Tuesday morning but a few sprinkles could linger. Cooler air filters in behind the front that moved through today and the disturbance that brings the rain overnight.

Highs will only be in the 50s Wednesday into the latter half of the workweek as high pressure builds back in. We’ll see more sunshine on Thursday as a result but it doesn’t last long. Another piece of energy moves our way by Friday bringing widespread showers. We keep the chance for rain around into the first half of the weekend with even cooler conditions taking over.

Temperatures will only be in the mid-50s Friday and Saturday which is around 10° below average for this time of year. The weekend ends on a drier and quieter note with the sunshine returning. The chillier feels do stick around though with highs rising back into the upper 50s and lower 60s across much of the Ozarks.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Sunny

Springfield Mo

48°F Sunny Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and a few rumbles of thunder possible. Low 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Branson

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
1 mph WNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
71%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Harrison

52°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional light rain . Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
71%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Rolla

45°F Sunny Feels like 45°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

West Plains

47°F Sunny Feels like 47°
Wind
2 mph NE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
67%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

65° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 65° 45°

Tuesday

62° / 42°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 62° 42°

Wednesday

58° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 58° 36°

Thursday

57° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 57° 41°

Friday

56° / 44°
Showers
Showers 30% 56° 44°

Saturday

54° / 36°
Showers
Showers 30% 54° 36°

Sunday

57° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 57° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
49°

50°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
50°

53°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
53°

55°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

58°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

60°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
60°

63°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°

65°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
65°

65°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
65°

66°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
66°

64°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
64°

63°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
63°

62°

7 PM
Cloudy
17%
62°

60°

8 PM
Cloudy
23%
60°

57°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
57°

56°

10 PM
Showers
49%
56°

55°

11 PM
Showers
48%
55°

54°

12 AM
Rain
60%
54°

52°

1 AM
Light Rain
65%
52°

51°

2 AM
Rain
68%
51°

49°

3 AM
Showers
51%
49°

48°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
48°

48°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°
