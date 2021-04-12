Monday, April 12 Morning Forecast

We closed down the weekend on a gorgeous note across the viewing area with lots of sunshine and milder temps. A cold front has been on the move and that will erase the warmer feel to begin the workweek. Highs today will be seasonable but not as warm as Sunday, topping out in the mid-60s.

We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine today with more cloud cover moving in later on this evening. A disturbance moves in tonight and brings the chance for showers and a few rumbles overnight.

Most of this moisture should be out of here by Tuesday morning but a few sprinkles could linger. Cooler air filters in behind the front that moved through today and the disturbance that brings the rain overnight.

Highs will only be in the 50s Wednesday into the latter half of the workweek as high pressure builds back in. We’ll see more sunshine on Thursday as a result but it doesn’t last long. Another piece of energy moves our way by Friday bringing widespread showers. We keep the chance for rain around into the first half of the weekend with even cooler conditions taking over.

Temperatures will only be in the mid-50s Friday and Saturday which is around 10° below average for this time of year. The weekend ends on a drier and quieter note with the sunshine returning. The chillier feels do stick around though with highs rising back into the upper 50s and lower 60s across much of the Ozarks.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer