Monday, April 12 Evening Forecast

The pattern is undergoing some changes that will bring an extended period of cooler than normal weather to the area. That said, we still managed to enjoy a beautiful day across the area on Monday. Temperatures climbed into the 60s and 70s.

For tonight, we’ll find cloudy skies with showers developing across areas along and south of I-44 by mid to late evening. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue well past midnight before shifting out of the area shortly after sunrise. Rain amounts won’t be heavy, but a general quarter to a half an inch of rain looks possible south of the interstate. Rain amounts quickly fall off to near zero north of the interstate.

Morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies for a time on Tuesday before clouds thicken back up later in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-60s.

Another weak upper-level storm will pass by to the south Tuesday night generating a wave of overnight showers south of Hwy. 60. Rain amounts will be similar to Monday night’s rainfall with a quarter to a half an inch possible south of the state line. Rain amounts will quickly fall off to zero near Hwy. 60.

Clouds should be on the way out by Wednesday morning with a mostly sunny day setting up with highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday night is shaping up to be mostly clear and cold with some patchy frost possible as temperatures dip into the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday’s weather will look and feel a lot like Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures climbing into the low 60s.

Clouds will be streaming in by Thursday evening with showers possible by Friday morning. We’ll close the week on a cloudy, cool, and showery note. The chance for showers will be highest along and west of Hwy. 65 during the morning with scattered showers across the Ozarks Friday afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will remain cool for mid-April with temperatures slowly climbing out of the 40s and into the 50s for highs.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy Saturday and possibly again on Sunday. There could also be a few showers on both days. Afternoon highs will stay on the cool side with 50s common.

Sunshine should make a return by Monday with temperatures climbing ahead of an approaching front. Afternoon highs will be back in the 60s after a cold morning.

The overall pattern should remain cooler than normal through next week as well. The plus side is this should keep the pattern quiet with the risk for severe weather pinned closer to the Gulf.