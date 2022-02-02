SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There are at least 1,500 trucks with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) working around the state to keep people safe from the icy roads.

Steve Campbell, the southwest district engineer for MoDOT, believes he and his team are in pretty good shape right now, but is prepared for what is expected to come overnight.

“We are anticipating another round and it’s supposed to slide in from the southwest and east and northeast starting this evening sometime,” said Campbell. “I hope and believe that that’s going to be during the reduced evening commute, which is good.”

MoDOT began preparing for the winter storm two days before it began. Campbell said mechanics spent time making sure trucks, generators, chainsaws, and more are working well and ready to go.

Though the tools may be in working order, Campbell said the people working will be overcoming some obstacles during the storm.

“I think the duration is also more taxing when you look at something that’s going to sit down and last for 48 hours plus or minus,” said Campbell. “you’re talking multiple shifts, multiple days, and all of the impacts to people and the tiredness and the equipment getting broke down.”

If you are wanting to make things easier for MoDOT drivers, Campbell said people should just avoid going outside and getting out on the roads.

“Stay home if you don’t have to drive,” said Campbell. “That’s probably the biggest benefit to us out of anything. If we are not competing for space on the roads it’s easier to plow the roads. It’s also safer for our drivers and the people that have to be out there.”

Missouri residents can also only pull over in less busy areas so salt trucks can get by and be understanding if things take longer than normal.

“It may take us a little longer to meet the objective versus what you may have seen a few years ago when we weren’t faced with the staffing shortage we are faced with right now,” said Campbell. “We will be out there in full force until we accomplish them.”

This storm may seem intense, but Campbell said this is not near as bad as the winter storm back in 2007.

“We haven’t seen the ice pile up to that extent,” said Campbell. So far, we have seen a glazed up to close to a quarter of an inch in places.”