** Update 10:00 PM**

MESSY LOOK ON RADAR: Band of rain and thunderstorms continues to expand southwest of Springfield. There’s a general risk for severe weather along this line, but nothing major really jumps out at me. There are a few pockets of hail, mostly below severe levels. There is a pocket that may be up to near quarter size near Jenkins in Northeast Barry County. There is also a tremendous amount of lightning with our over 1000 cloud-to-ground strikes in the band over the past 10 minutes.

** Update 9:15 PM**

WARNINGS NOW IN THE AREA: A developing band of thunderstorms has now prompted a Severe T-Storm Warning from Neosho to Pierce City. There is a hail core just south of Pierce City, sizes likely up to quarter size there. The storm is moving a little north of east at 25 mph.

** Update 8:10 PM**

WATCHES OUT FOR THE AREA NOW: A Severe T-Storm Watch now blankets Southwest Missouri until 2am.

It’s a messy setup, but the end result will be thunderstorms moving out of Southeast Kansas into Southwest Missouri through 9pm. There are similarities this evening to this past Wednesday when a line of storms gradually developed into a surging line of strong winds.

I think this will likely be our greatest risk tonight, damaging winds surging east to east-southeast with any bowing segments that can get more north-south oriented. There will also be a limited tornado risk.

The other big concern is flooding. The atmosphere is very soupy and thunderstorms will likely have very high rainfall rates as they move through. Storms will also tend to line up from west to east, with the line slow to shift south tonight. This will result in a corridor of very heavy rainfall, likely over Southern Missouri where 1 to 3″ rain amounts are expected. Locally higher amounts of 4 to 7″ are possible resulting in overnight flash flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect through 7am.

The severe threat will wind down early Monday morning, but showers will linger through sunrise.

**8:00 PM**

The Storm Prediction Center has listed the Ozarks under enhanced risk for severe weather tonight. At this time, all forms of severe weather can not be ruled out. There is a non-zero risk of tornadoes, the potential for golf ball-sized hail, damaging wind gusts exceeding 70 mph, and the main concern for our area flooding.

Tonight’s evening events will cause widespread precipitation ranging from 2-4″ inches. A handful of localized areas will see rain totals that spike over 7″. Due to the extensive amount of rain expected tonight combined with the already vast precipitation that occurred this weekend, a flood watch was been issued over our region from 7 PM to 7 AM.

To our West, thunderstorm activity has already kicked off. Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in the Flint Hills region of Kansas. Since these storms are starting to quickly progress towards the state line, the National Weather Service has issued all counties in our region under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2 AM.

We will continue to update this web article as the night processes with more information on how the incoming severe weather is impacting our region. Make sure to download our weather app to stay alert of the severe weather happening here in the Ozarks.