Kansas City Weather: Timelapse video, photos capture storm shelf cloud

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

KANSAS CITY METRO — A front of strong storms raked over the metro this morning, May 27, led by an ominous-looking shelf cloud.

Viewer-submitted photo and video, and a timelapse by FOX4 photojournalist Jon Haiduk, show the approaching system and the moment it hit. Contributions came from all over, from Gardner and Overland Park in Kansas to Lee’s Summit in Missouri.

Watch the short videos in the player embedded in this story. Then scroll through the photos in the gallery and more videos embedded in tweets below.

  • Panorama photo of an incoming shelf cloud near 150 Highway from Amy in Lee's Summit on May 27, 2021.
    Panorama photo of an incoming shelf cloud near 150 Highway from Amy in Lee’s Summit on May 27, 2021.
  • An approaching shelf cloud is seen in Overland Park, Kansas on May 27, 2021. Photo by Mike Bajenski.
    An approaching shelf cloud is seen in Overland Park, Kansas on May 27, 2021. Photo by Mike Bajenski.
  • An approaching shelf cloud is seen in Overland Park, Kansas on May 27, 2021. Photo by Mike Bajenski.
    An approaching shelf cloud is seen in Overland Park, Kansas on May 27, 2021. Photo by Mike Bajenski.
  • A shelf cloud seen in Raymore, Missouri on May 27, 2021 from Chris.
    A shelf cloud seen in Raymore, Missouri on May 27, 2021 from Chris.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News
Rain

Springfield Mo

64°F Rain Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 57F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
57°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 57F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain

Branson

65°F Rain Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
61°F Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
85%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain

Harrison

66°F Rain Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
61°F Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
98%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain

Rolla

63°F Rain Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
57°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
73%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain

West Plains

66°F Rain Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
78%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

81° / 57°
Sct. Storms
Sct. Storms 60% 81° 57°

Friday

67° / 47°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 67° 47°

Saturday

68° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 68° 46°

Sunday

73° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 73° 56°

Monday

74° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 74° 58°

Tuesday

74° / 59°
Showers
Showers 30% 74° 59°

Wednesday

74° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 74° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
97%
66°

65°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
83%
65°

65°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
65°

68°

9 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
43%
68°

67°

10 PM
Cloudy
19%
67°

66°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
66°

65°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
65°

65°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
65°

64°

4 AM
Cloudy
17%
64°

62°

5 AM
Cloudy
19%
62°

59°

6 AM
Cloudy
18%
59°

58°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
58°

57°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
57°

57°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
57°

58°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
58°

60°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
60°

61°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
61°

62°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
62°

63°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°

63°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°

63°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°

62°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
62°
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now
Downstream 300x100