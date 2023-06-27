Happy Tuesday!

The cloud coverage and low humidity is making it somewhat pleasant outside at the moment. This evening will continue with calm conditions. It would be a good night to fire up the grill before the extreme heat moves in.

We should stay calm until midnight. A shortwave (a storm system located in the mid to upper atmosphere) will be moving across the Plains this evening. While the strongest of storms will remain west of the Ozarks, we will see the threat of severe weather.

The biggest threat will be to the west of Springfield, where the Storm Prediction Center has placed our far SWMO counties under an enhanced risk for severe weather. The greatest threat with these storms will be the strong winds with gusts up to 70 mph will be possible.

I expect the storms to make it to the western edge of the viewing area around 3 a.m. This is when I expect the storms to be at their strongest.

As the storms push eastward they will lose some of their intensity. I do still expect storms to be strong as they enter the Springfield metro area after 4 a.m.

By 6 a.m., the showers and storms will push to our far eastern counties. Wrapping up with mainly rain.

Once the storm pushes through, THE HEAT IS ON! The National Weather Service has placed the Missouri Ozarks and a few counties in Arkansas under a Heat Advisory (the first of the season) from Wednesday, June 28 to Friday, June 30.

While the humidity will make it feel warmer, the heat index won’t be soaring. But, it’s still good to remember to drink plenty of water, stay in the air conditioner, and go out in the coolest part of the day. It will only be a 3-day heat wave.

Stay up to date overnight with our WEATHER APP. You can download it below.