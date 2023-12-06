As the cold mornings creep in, and the start of meteorological winter has arrived, people start wondering, “What is this winter going to be like?” Chief Meteorologist Jamie Warriner has released his winter weather predictions and if you like snow, you may be in luck.

The Forecast

We can expect a slow start to winter with colder weather waiting until January and February.

During similar years past, the snow became more likely later in the winter with snow falling into March. Winter season temperatures will average 1-3° below normal.

We expect above-normal snowfall. The yearly average for Springfield is 13“, this winter could bring around 15-20” of snow.

Current Set-up

This winter will be under a strong El Nino influence (abnormally warm East Pacific water near the equator). Typically, this setup means a warm winter across much of the nation. But, we aren’t anticipating this to be your typical El Nino winter. This will be a Modaki form of El Nino.

Another factor we take into account is the tendency toward a “blocking” pattern thanks to a negative Arctic Oscillation and North Atlantic Oscillation.

Similar Years Past

Overall, we took a look at years with similar characteristics. The three main patterns were El Nino, Madden Julian Oscillation patterns and the upper-level patterns across the Northern Hemisphere.

The year with the most similar set-up was the winter of 2009-2010. The winter started with a warm and dry November, trending colder in December with only light snow.

January through March featured colder-than-normal temperatures with snowy conditions in January, modest snow in February, and one last snowstorm in March. Springfield had a total of 20″ of snow that winter.

Other similar winters, or analog years, were: 1957-1958, 1976-1977, 1986-1987, 2002-2003.

Jamie also included 1997-1998 because it was a strong El Nino.

Through the ups and downs of winter weather, you can stay up to date with the OzarksFirst weather team.