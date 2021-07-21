HOW TO: Navigating the new KOLR10 and Ozarks Fox Weather App

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The new and improved KOLR10 and Ozarks Fox Weather App has a cleaner look to help find features easier.

Image preview

Our new app has several brand new features we are very excited to share with you! The first one is the hour-by-hour forecast. This feature can help you determine; when the best time to walk the pup, go golfing, and when there is the best chance for showers.

The aspect we are most proud of and excited about is the future radar! This element will show you what the Meteorologist looks at to see if rain or storms are on the way and what time you can expect it. The future radar is the perfect tool to use during any outdoor event!

If you got a little busy and missed the forecast on TV, the app has the most up-to-date weather forecast! Have the forecast at your fingertips no matter where you go, no matter what time of day it is. All you have to do is scroll to the bottom of the page and click the video.

The KOLR10 and Ozarks Fox Weather App has all the tools to help you determine when the best time of day to mow the grass, hit the lake, or relax and eat outdoors. If severe weather is on the way, you can get the weather alerts straight to your phone to help you stay up to date on severe weather in the area.

Now is the time to download the weather app before the weather hits. If you already have our app: all you will need to do is update to the latest version!

