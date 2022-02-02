HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. — The Hickory County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook saying there are multiple slide-offs happening, but none of the local tow companies for the county are able to respond.

Stauffers Towing is coming from Dallas County to help but the sheriff’s office said the tow trucks could be called back to handle emergencies in Dallas County.

The Hickory County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging all residents to stay home because snow is drifting on the roadways and the conditions are only expected to get worse.

