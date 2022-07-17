SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- This graphic is forecast highs versus record highs for the next 5 days in Springfield. As you can see, it’s going to be a hot week.

Our WeatheRate most accurate team of meteorologists predicts this will be the week when we finally hit 100° in Springfield. The city has already hit 99° 7 times already this summer, although we haven’t hit 100° since late August of 2014.

We’ve already hit 100° across much of the Ozarks multiple times this month. Ozarks First Chief Meteorologist Jamie Warriner said we’re also looking at another very dry week across the area.

There’s little to no chance for rain through this weekend. We’ve officially recorded only 0.11″ of rain this July in Springfield.

This marks the eighth-driest first half of the month of July ever recorded in Springfield. The driest was in 1930, with just a trace of rain recorded. It looks like we’re on track for this to be one of the driest Julys on record too.