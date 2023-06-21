The first official weekend of summer is upon us and many people are making plans for the weekend. Temperatures will be hot and steamy, but rain could put a damper on the outdoor fun at times. While the chance of rain is present for both Saturday and Sunday, it won’t be a complete wash-out all weekend long.

There is still plenty of uncertainty when it comes to the timing of the rain. On Saturday, some models are placing the heaviest rain in our eastern counties.

Overnight rainfall will be possible from Saturday into Sunday. For those camping out Saturday night, be mindful of the risks while pitching your tent. However, I don’t think this is going to be a flash flooding event.

On Sunday, the greatest chance of rain will be south of Springfield. For those heading to Table Rock Lake, Lake Taneycomo, or Bull Shoals, be ready for a damp day.

As always, it’s a good idea to have our KOLR 10/Fox 49 Weather App downloaded to check current conditions in your area.