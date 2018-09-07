Friday, September 7 Morning Forecast Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Flash Flood Watch east as Gordon remnants bring heavy rain ---

FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect through Saturday for counties mainly east of HWY 65. It has been trimmed away for Greene County as forecast trends take the heaviest rain a bit farther east. In the watch area, 2-day totals will generally be 2-5" with locally higher amounts. Rivers, creeks, streams are most vulnerable to flooding. Turn around, don't drown!

We're starting with a couple showers moving from west to east on the counterclockwise circulation of Gordon. Gordon is sitting to the south in Arkansas and will move straight north into Missouri by this evening.

Expect showers and isolated cases of thunder today. Rain could be locally heavy at times. Clouds will be thick and highs will be cool, in the 70's area-wide, high 79 degrees in Springfield.

We're still expecting the heaviest corridor of rain to set up this evening and overnight as the remnants of Gordon meet up with a stalled front. The two will aid each other in lifting moist air in the atmosphere, producing heavy rain.

The heaviest rain has shifted a bit farther east as Gordon's center tracks a bit farther east. Not only will this put the highest rainfall totals east, but this means Gordon will exit quicker too.

Expect 1-2" around Springfield with less than 1" to the west. 2-3" expected to the east of Springfield, with a pocket of 3-5" expected east of HWY 63 from Rolla to Eminence. There, localized flash flooding is a concern, turn around, don't drown!

Heavy rain exits early on Saturday, but clouds, light rain, and cool temperatures wrap-around Gordon into the Ozarks. Expect light showers with highs in the lower 70's on Saturday.

Clouds linger on Sunday but we'll be dry with highs still cool in the lower 70's.

Skies clear on Monday with more sunshine and highs approaching 80 degrees.

A warm, dry pattern settles by early next week bringing quiet, mostly sunny weather. Highs rebound back into the middle 80's thanks to sunshine.