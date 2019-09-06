Friday, September 6 Evening Forecast

Hot & humid conditions stick around for the weekend —

Springfield hit 90° for the fifth day in a row, above average for this time of year.

A bit of relief will make an appearance tonight but will not stick around for long. A quiet and dry cold front pushed through the Ozarks, behind it a more pleasant airmass that will keep overnight conditions comfortable. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 60’s under mostly starry skies.

The comfortable conditions will not stick around long. It will be a pleasant morning but by the afternoon temperatures will once again be in the lower 90’s with humid conditions under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with muggy conditions.

Sunday will be much like Saturday, temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine and overnight lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. There is a chance for showers, especially in Central Missouri where a line of shower and storms will set up. Those storms could clip our most northern counties, maybe dipping a little furth but otherwise, we will stay mostly dry through the day.

Not much will change into the week. We’ll keep temperatures feeling summery, in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine and humid conditions. Our pattern starts to break down by the end of the week with a front that will push through, finally bringing a little relief and a better chance of showers and storms. This is something we will continue to update you on as time gets closer.