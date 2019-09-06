Friday, September 6 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hot & humid conditions stick around for the weekend —

Springfield hit 90° for the fifth day in a row, above average for this time of year.

A bit of relief will make an appearance tonight but will not stick around for long. A quiet and dry cold front pushed through the Ozarks, behind it a more pleasant airmass that will keep overnight conditions comfortable. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 60’s under mostly starry skies.

The comfortable conditions will not stick around long. It will be a pleasant morning but by the afternoon temperatures will once again be in the lower 90’s with humid conditions under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with muggy conditions.

Sunday will be much like Saturday, temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine and overnight lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. There is a chance for showers, especially in Central Missouri where a line of shower and storms will set up. Those storms could clip our most northern counties, maybe dipping a little furth but otherwise, we will stay mostly dry through the day.

Not much will change into the week. We’ll keep temperatures feeling summery, in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine and humid conditions. Our pattern starts to break down by the end of the week with a front that will push through, finally bringing a little relief and a better chance of showers and storms. This is something we will continue to update you on as time gets closer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Fair

Springfield

91°F Fair Feels like 96°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Branson

91°F Fair Feels like 94°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
68°F Mostly Clear
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Harrison

89°F Fair Feels like 91°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
67°F Mostly Clear
Wind
4 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

° / 65°
% ° 65°

Saturday

87° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 87° 71°

Sunday

90° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 90° 71°

Monday

93° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 93° 71°

Tuesday

91° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 91° 71°

Wednesday

90° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 90° 71°

Thursday

90° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 90° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

86°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
83°

79°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
75°

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
74°

72°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
72°

71°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
71°

70°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
70°

69°

4 AM
Clear
6%
69°

68°

5 AM
Clear
6%
68°

67°

6 AM
Clear
6%
67°

66°

7 AM
Sunny
7%
66°

68°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
68°

71°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
71°

73°

10 AM
Sunny
4%
73°

76°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
76°

79°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
79°

81°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

85°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

Saturday, September 28th