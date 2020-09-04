Friday, September 4 Morning Forecast

Weather

Much cooler today, warming trend through the holiday weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cold front is sliding south this morning with a few showers. Most of us are dry. What you’ll notice even more is the temperature/ humidity difference! A cooler, much drier air mass is sliding in from north to south. This morning we’re starting out cool and crisp north, holding onto the last humidity south. Expect humidity to drop off through the afternoon as the front exits and that air mass arrives.

The day looks bright with sunny skies from beginning to end along and north of Hwy. 60. Clouds will gradually thin out to the south with mostly sunny skies developing during the afternoon. Temperatures and humidity levels will be more comfortable with highs generally in the low 80s although warmer to the west.

The holiday weekend will feature lots of sun, dry weather and a warming trend. Morning lows will be comfortably cool, especially Saturday morning. Afternoon temperatures will be warm and trending toward hot by Labor Day when readings may hit 90°. Humidity levels will creep back up over the weekend too.

A big blast of early fall air is still expected to arrive by the middle of next week. We’ll be on the warm side of the front Tuesday with afternoon highs in the 80s. The front should move through Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. The set up doesn’t favor much rain ahead of the front, but showers and a few thunderstorms should move in along and behind the front as it pushes southeast.

With upper-level energy hanging back, we’ll likely see clouds and showers sticking around through Wednesday into Thursday. This coupled with a very cool air mass for early September will make for unusually mild weather for the first half of September. Temperatures on Wednesday will likely remain stuck in the 60s. A cool morning Thursday will give way to a mild afternoon. If clouds and showers hang around temperatures will remain cool into the afternoon. Right now clouds are expected to thin out by Thursday afternoon with highs near 70°.

The trough that’s bringing the cool weather next week looks like it will hang around through the middle of the month. This will keep an unusually mild pattern in place through then.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Overcast

Springfield

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Clear skies. Low around 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

West Plains

70°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

83° / 59°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 80% 83° 59°

Saturday

86° / 64°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 86° 64°

Sunday

88° / 67°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 30% 88° 67°

Monday

90° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 90° 68°

Tuesday

86° / 58°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 86° 58°

Wednesday

68° / 53°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 68° 53°

Thursday

69° / 51°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 69° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

6 AM
Clear
3%
61°

61°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
61°

62°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

66°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
66°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

76°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

79°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

80°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

77°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
77°

73°

8 PM
Clear
1%
73°

70°

9 PM
Clear
1%
70°

68°

10 PM
Clear
1%
68°

67°

11 PM
Clear
2%
67°

66°

12 AM
Clear
2%
66°

65°

1 AM
Clear
3%
65°

64°

2 AM
Clear
3%
64°

63°

3 AM
Clear
3%
63°

64°

4 AM
Clear
6%
64°

64°

5 AM
Clear
6%
64°

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now