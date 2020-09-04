Friday, September 4 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cold front came thru early this morning bringing in a few showers but also less humid air! That will stick around tonight and tomorrow before the humid conditions return.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s, open-window weather!

Saturday, temperatures will top off in the middle to upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies. It will be less humid too! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Sunday, the humidity will start to uptick once again. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s with plenty of sunshine for your weekend plans. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Monday, for Labor Day, temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with humid conditions once again. Overnight lows will drop into upper 60’s.

A strong cold front will push into the Ozarks Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing us much needed rain and our first taste of fall.

Tuesday, temperatures will still top off in the middle 80’s before that cold front pushes in. The front comes in, brings showers, and cooler temperatures. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s.

Wednesday and Thursday look wet and cool. Temperatures will top off int he upper 60’s with showers likely all day. Overnight lows will range from the lower 50’s to the upper 50’s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Few Clouds

Springfield

82°F Few Clouds Feels like 84°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Clear skies. Low around 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

81°F Broken Clouds Feels like 83°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

77°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

79°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

83° / 59°
Clear
Clear 10% 83° 59°

Saturday

86° / 64°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 86° 64°

Sunday

88° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 30% 88° 67°

Monday

90° / 68°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 20% 90° 68°

Tuesday

86° / 58°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 86° 58°

Wednesday

68° / 53°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 68° 53°

Thursday

69° / 50°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 50% 69° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
77°

73°

8 PM
Clear
1%
73°

70°

9 PM
Clear
1%
70°

68°

10 PM
Clear
1%
68°

67°

11 PM
Clear
2%
67°

66°

12 AM
Clear
2%
66°

65°

1 AM
Clear
3%
65°

64°

2 AM
Clear
3%
64°

63°

3 AM
Clear
3%
63°

64°

4 AM
Clear
6%
64°

64°

5 AM
Clear
6%
64°

63°

6 AM
Clear
6%
63°

59°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
59°

66°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
66°

71°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
71°

74°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
74°

77°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
77°

80°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

Trending Stories