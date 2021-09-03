Friday, September 3 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

89° / 70°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 89° 70°

Saturday

87° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 87° 66°

Sunday

81° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 81° 61°

Monday

88° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 88° 65°

Tuesday

91° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 91° 62°

Wednesday

81° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 81° 59°

Thursday

84° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 84° 61°

71°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
71°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
74°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
77°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
80°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
83°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
86°

88°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
88°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
89°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
89°

89°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
89°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
87°

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
83°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

79°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
76°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
75°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
74°

It’s been mainly quiet so far this week but we are tracking some changes today. A cold front approaches from the west and that’s going to bring our next chance of rain to the region. Highs spike this afternoon ahead of this boundary, with temps surging back close to the 90-degree mark in the metro. Depending on where you live, readings could be in the low 90s this afternoon, especially in spots across Northern Arkansas. The farther north you live in the Ozarks, the sooner the rain arrives, and the cooler your highs will be. It’s all timing with the front and if it locks up, temperatures could be a touch hotter in Springfield. This cold front slides through the Ozarks late Friday into Saturday bringing more widespread moisture to the viewing area. On and off storms are on the table tonight through much of our day tomorrow with not much sunshine expected. Some peeks will come out from behind the clouds but it’s looking like we’ll have to wait until Sunday to get in more. Temps fall back into the mid to upper 80s Saturday afternoon with some spots possibly in the 90s in Northern Arkansas. High pressure takes over by Sunday and this brings the return of the sun. A few showers are possible closer to the Arkansas Stateline with maybe a sprinkle possible as far north as Springfield. The pleasant conditions hold for the remainder of our Labor Day weekend with highs surging back into the 80s and 90s Monday. It’s not going to be all that humid for the holiday either making it a great one to be outdoors. Another cold front moves our way by Tuesday but this one is looking to come through mainly dry at the moment. It’s something we’ll continue to watch as we get closer. Behind that front, temps will be much cooler. By Wednesday, highs look to top out in the 70s and 80s with overnight lows Wednesday night in the upper 50s.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Sunny

Springfield Mo

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Few storms possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
70°F Partly cloudy. Few storms possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Branson

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
74°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with some showers after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
71°F Mostly cloudy with some showers after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

61°F Sunny Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

