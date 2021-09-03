Friday, September 3 Evening Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

89° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 89° 72°

Saturday

86° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 86° 67°

Sunday

81° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 81° 60°

Monday

88° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 88° 65°

Tuesday

91° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 91° 62°

Wednesday

81° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 81° 59°

Thursday

84° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 84° 61°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
82°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
81°

79°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

78°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
78°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

2 AM
Cloudy
19%
77°

76°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
76°

76°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
76°

75°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
75°

75°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
75°

75°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
75°

77°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
77°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
79°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
84°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
86°

85°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
85°

82°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
82°

78°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
78°

77°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
77°

A few scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for the overnight hours. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for areas north of I-44 until tomorrow at 7 pm. Some storms tonight could be on the stronger side, with winds gusts being the primary threat.

If you are heading out for Friday Night Football, I gave the forecast a personal foul only because of the chance for scattered showers and storms. The warm front sweep through, increasing the overnight low into the low 70s. As the cold front moves closer to the Ozarks, the chance for stronger storms will slide south of I-44 tomorrow, with gusty winds and flooding being the primary threat.

The best chance for the showers and storms will be south of I-44, but showers or two can’t be ruled out north of the interstate.

The cold front sweeps through tonight, bringing a complex of thunderstorms north of I-44, with some scattered across the Ozarks. Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening will have the best chance for some stronger side.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for areas north of I-44 until tomorrow at 7 pm. Some areas have the potential to receive between 1-3 inches with a localized heavy amount possible. Tomorrow temperatures are going to range from the upper 70s to the low 90s depending on where you are because of the front. Humidity levels will be higher before the front moves through. Then it will decrease into the comfy category.

By Sunday, the front will bring cooler temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. However, if the system moves out slower there will be a better chance for some storms. If it moves out faster, then the chance for showers and storms will decrease. Cloud cover will decrease throughout the day.

The front moves out and brings the rain along with it. Labor Day, the forecast is looking good with mostly sunny skies and a high pressure dominating the region. By mid-next week temperatures will be cooling off, and the pattern will shift gears once more, bringing mild conditions.

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

83°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Few storms possible. Low around 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
72°F Partly cloudy. Few storms possible. Low around 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Branson

85°F Fair Feels like 93°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

83°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
70°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
77%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

80°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
70°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
36%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

