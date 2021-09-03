Friday, September 3 Evening Forecast

A few scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for the overnight hours. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for areas north of I-44 until tomorrow at 7 pm. Some storms tonight could be on the stronger side, with winds gusts being the primary threat.

If you are heading out for Friday Night Football, I gave the forecast a personal foul only because of the chance for scattered showers and storms. The warm front sweep through, increasing the overnight low into the low 70s. As the cold front moves closer to the Ozarks, the chance for stronger storms will slide south of I-44 tomorrow, with gusty winds and flooding being the primary threat.

The best chance for the showers and storms will be south of I-44, but showers or two can’t be ruled out north of the interstate.

The cold front sweeps through tonight, bringing a complex of thunderstorms north of I-44, with some scattered across the Ozarks. Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening will have the best chance for some stronger side.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for areas north of I-44 until tomorrow at 7 pm. Some areas have the potential to receive between 1-3 inches with a localized heavy amount possible. Tomorrow temperatures are going to range from the upper 70s to the low 90s depending on where you are because of the front. Humidity levels will be higher before the front moves through. Then it will decrease into the comfy category.

By Sunday, the front will bring cooler temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. However, if the system moves out slower there will be a better chance for some storms. If it moves out faster, then the chance for showers and storms will decrease. Cloud cover will decrease throughout the day.

The front moves out and brings the rain along with it. Labor Day, the forecast is looking good with mostly sunny skies and a high pressure dominating the region. By mid-next week temperatures will be cooling off, and the pattern will shift gears once more, bringing mild conditions.