Friday, September 27 Evening Forecast

Rain Chances Saturday, heat makes a comeback —

It is the battle of the seasons this week. We have had both fall-like days and summer-like days. Today was one of those summer-like days with temperatures topping off near 90°. We will get a slight break for Saturday but then the heat and humidity return for much of next week.

Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with increasing clouds. Showers will stay mainly to our north and west with a shower or two becoming strong. Otherwise, warm and muggy conditions area-wide.

Saturday, a front will sag south bringing a chance of showers and storms to the Ozarks. A few could become strong to severe with the main threats being large hail up the size of quarters, damaging winds up to 60 mph, and heavy rain. Not everyone will see rain and the day will not be a washout. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the lower and middle 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Sunday, the heat returns. An area of high pressure will build in from the south and east, bringing with it the heat and humidity. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine and humid conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s once again.

Monday to start off your work week, temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine and humid conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

We are on track for one of the warmest Septembers on record here in Springfield. October begins on Tuesday with hot, humid, and well above average temperatures. A front will push through Wednesday into Thursday bringing our next chance at rain.

Clear

Springfield

85°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms late. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

81°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

82°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Friday

89° / 69°
Windy with a few clouds
Saturday

85° / 69°
Morning thunderstorms
Sunday

88° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Monday

89° / 70°
Abundant sunshine
Tuesday

88° / 70°
Mostly sunny
Wednesday

86° / 65°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Thursday

74° / 59°
Chance of showers
79°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

77°

8 PM
Clear
0%
77°

75°

9 PM
Clear
0%
75°

74°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
74°

74°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
74°

73°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
71°

71°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
71°

70°

5 AM
Clear
20%
70°

69°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

70°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

73°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

77°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

80°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

80°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

Saturday, September 28th