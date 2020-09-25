Friday, September 25 Morning Forecast

Sunny stretch continues

DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 9 AM south of I-44/ east of HWY 65. That’s where visibility could drop to a quarter-mile or less at times. Take it slow and use headlights!

While fog is possible east, the rest of us are starting out with mostly sunny skies this morning.

Today will be another beautiful day. Expect sunshine with highs in the middle 80’s. Lows tonight dip into the 60’s, great weather on the football fields tonight!

Tomorrow will be warmer on steady southerly winds and sunshine. Highs creep back into the upper 80’s.

A strong cold front starts to approach by Sunday. Expect increasing clouds with warm highs in the middle 80’s and showers possible overnight.

Showers linger into Monday and temperatures start to tumble. A sharp cooldown lies behind the front. Clouds and showers could keep us stuck in the 60’s on Monday.

Even as sunshine returns on Tuesday, it will be chilly! Expect highs in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s early next week! A crisp, fall-feel taking over the Ozarks!

Clear

Springfield

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

84° / 61°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 84° 61°

Saturday

87° / 62°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 87° 62°

Sunday

85° / 54°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 20% 85° 54°

Monday

65° / 50°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 65° 50°

Tuesday

69° / 48°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 69° 48°

Wednesday

68° / 45°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 68° 45°

Thursday

66° / 46°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 66° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

6 AM
Clear
3%
57°

56°

7 AM
Clear
9%
56°

59°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
59°

63°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
63°

68°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
68°

72°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
72°

76°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

81°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

77°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
77°

73°

8 PM
Clear
2%
73°

70°

9 PM
Clear
3%
70°

69°

10 PM
Clear
3%
69°

67°

11 PM
Clear
4%
67°

66°

12 AM
Clear
5%
66°

65°

1 AM
Clear
6%
65°

64°

2 AM
Clear
7%
64°

63°

3 AM
Clear
7%
63°

62°

4 AM
Clear
7%
62°

61°

5 AM
Clear
11%
61°
