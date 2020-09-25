Friday, September 25 Morning Forecast

DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 9 AM south of I-44/ east of HWY 65. That’s where visibility could drop to a quarter-mile or less at times. Take it slow and use headlights!

While fog is possible east, the rest of us are starting out with mostly sunny skies this morning.

Today will be another beautiful day. Expect sunshine with highs in the middle 80’s. Lows tonight dip into the 60’s, great weather on the football fields tonight!

Tomorrow will be warmer on steady southerly winds and sunshine. Highs creep back into the upper 80’s.

A strong cold front starts to approach by Sunday. Expect increasing clouds with warm highs in the middle 80’s and showers possible overnight.

Showers linger into Monday and temperatures start to tumble. A sharp cooldown lies behind the front. Clouds and showers could keep us stuck in the 60’s on Monday.

Even as sunshine returns on Tuesday, it will be chilly! Expect highs in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s early next week! A crisp, fall-feel taking over the Ozarks!