Friday, September 25 Evening Forecast

After a foggy start to the day, the sun came out and brought temperatures in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s across the Ozarks. More sunshine can be expected for this weekend and into much of next week.

Friday night football looks warm and clear with temps in the upper 70’s to start and in the lower 70’s by the end of the game.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s under mostly starry skies.

This weekend looks more like summer than fall. Temperatures both days will be in the middle and upper 80’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Sunday night clouds will start to increase ahead of some showers. A cold front will come through Sunday into Monday which will begin the process of a cool down. Models have been consistent with rain chances Sunday night into Monday. Some showing up to an inch of rainfall, something we really could use.

Monday will have a mix of sun and clouds after the showers move out with temperatures in the middle 60’s. Overnight lows drop into the 50’s.

Tuesday temps will top off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with overnight lows in the upper 40’s with sunshine.

Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s with plenty of sunshine both days.

Clear

Springfield

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

84° / 61°
Clear
Clear 10% 84° 61°

Saturday

87° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 87° 62°

Sunday

85° / 54°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 20% 85° 54°

Monday

66° / 49°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 40% 66° 49°

Tuesday

69° / 49°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 69° 49°

Wednesday

70° / 46°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 70° 46°

Thursday

66° / 46°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 66° 46°

