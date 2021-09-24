Friday, September 24 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

83° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 83° 54°

Saturday

78° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 78° 57°

Sunday

88° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 88° 60°

Monday

89° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 63°

Tuesday

90° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 90° 65°

Wednesday

83° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 83° 65°

Thursday

83° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 83° 61°

57°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
57°

63°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

68°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

72°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

75°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

78°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

74°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

68°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

66°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

64°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

62°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
62°

62°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
62°

61°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
61°

60°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
60°

59°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
59°

57°

5 AM
Clear
4%
57°

56°

6 AM
Clear
5%
56°

55°

7 AM
Clear
6%
55°

After a cool and more Fall-Like stretch, temps are going to be climbing as we end the workweek. High pressure is moving eastward and that will allow for our next disturbance to move in. More clouds develop Friday ahead of another cold front but this one is looking to come through mainly dry. A spotty shower or two is possible as it slides through but right now, chances are looking slim at best. Seasonable conditions are expected to end the workweek with temps in the lower 80s Friday. Winds will switch around from the north into our Saturday and that will knock our temperatures back just a little. Highs Saturday look to rise back into the upper 70s and lower 80s for many spots across the Ozarks. The heat looks to make a return throughout the viewing area by late this weekend into early next week. Above-average temperatures are on the table Sunday and Monday with the mid to upper 80s in store under plenty of sunshine. Some locations to the SW could crack back into the lower 90s. It’s looking like another cold front approaches by early next week which is something we’ll be watching. This disturbance is also moisture-starved and is currently looking to remain north of the Ozarks but stay tuned as we get a little closer. Highs look to remain well above average through Tuesday with readings around 90°. An area of low pressure that has been situated to our west then moves toward the viewing area Wednesday into Thursday which brings a bit more cloud cover and the potential for a few showers. Chances are slim in the metro but definitely higher out west, closer to the I-49 Corridor. As this storm system moves in, it does look to knock our temps back a bit with highs in the lower 80s both Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Sunny

Springfield Mo

50°F Sunny Feels like 47°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clouds early, then clearing. Stray shower possible. Low 54F. Winds S/N at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Clouds early, then clearing. Stray shower possible. Low 54F. Winds S/N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

47°F Sunny Feels like 47°
Wind
1 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

48°F Sunny Feels like 48°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

52°F Sunny Feels like 49°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

47°F Sunny Feels like 47°
Wind
1 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

