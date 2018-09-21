Friday, September 21 Morning Forecast Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Cold front comes through today with showers and a temperature tumble ---

A cold front is sitting just up to our northwest this morning. We're still warm and muggy ahead of the front, with a much cooler air mass behind the front temperatures will stay steady/ or fall this afternoon.

Expect a few showers to fill in mid-morning/ early afternoon as the front moves in. Scattered showers and isolated cases of thunder will be possible this afternoon and evening. Temperatures that are in the 70's this morning won't be much warmer this afternoon, holding steady in the middle 70's. Areas south could reach 80 degrees before the front comes through.

By tonight, moisture from the Gulf collides with the front that stalls in Arkansas. This will set up heavy rain mainly south of the state line.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for northern Arkansas counties tonight through Sunday morning. There, rain will be heavy at times as a front stalls, totals 2-5"+ possible with localized flash flooding.

Tomorrow we'll keep heavy rain south of the state line. Scattered showers will be possible from the state line to Springfield (south of I-44), areas north of I-44 will stay mostly dry.

Rainfall totals south of I-44 could be about 1-2", north of I-44 less than 1".

Temperatures will be cooler than average especially on Saturday. Cloud and cool air keep us in the 60's Springfield and south, closer to 70 degrees north.

On Sunday rain tries to exit Arkansas, Missouri will be dry but mostly cloudy. Temperatures in the 70's are expected in Missouri, still cooler in Arkansas.

By Monday we'll bring a chance of showers/ storms ahead of another cold front. Highs inch closer to 80 degrees. That second front comes through with showers/ storms on Tuesday with another cooldown expected by Wednesday and Thursday.

